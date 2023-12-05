Foiresoft Zebra Roller Blinds Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Softfunch (Recall Alert)

The recalled roller blinds have looped operating cords that pose a strangulation hazard to children.
About 9,500
Softfunch Inc. at 800-518-4391 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, email at recall.foiresoft@gmail.com or online at https://www.foiresoft.co.kr/recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Foiresoft Basic Zebra Roller Blinds sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The roller blinds were sold in multiple colors with sizes ranging from width 10-110 inches, and height 64 inches. Foiresoft is printed on the label sticker on the headrail.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled roller blinds and contact Softfunch Inc. for instructions to receive a full refund. Consumers will need to provide proof of destruction by sending a photo of the cut product with cut cords to the firm. The consumer should then throw away the unit in their trash. Softfunch is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Softfunch, of South Korea
