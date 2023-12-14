 Skip to main content

Empower Brands Recalls Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers Due to Burn Hazard

Name of Product:
PowerXL™ DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers
Hazard:

The plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 14, 2023
Units:

About 319,000

Consumer Contact

Empower Brands toll-free at 866-704-9370 from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday CT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/duaf or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on “Important Safety Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer. The egg-shaped air fryers have two baskets that can be used separately or optionally combined into one large single basket.  The recalled air fryers were sold in black or cinnamon colors. The 10-quart DUAF-10 model is about 17 inches long by 16 inches wide by 12 1/2 inches tall, and weighs about 14 1/2 pounds. The 9-quart DUAF-005 model is about 14 inches long by 13 inches wide by 15 inches tall, and weighs about 14 pounds. The product has a silver label on the front that says “PowerXL”. There is a white label on the bottom of each unit or on the unit’s power cord that lists the model number.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dual basket air fryers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 41 reports of the product breaking during use, including three reports of burns.

Sold At:
Target, Walmart, Kohls and other stores nationwide and online at www.target.com, www.walmart.com, www.kohls.com and other websites from August 2021 through October 2023 for between $60 and $190, depending on the model.
Importer(s):

Empower Brands, LLC of Middleton, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-051
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

