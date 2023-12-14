Empower Brands Recalls Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers Due to Burn Hazard

The plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard.
About 319,000
Empower Brands toll-free at 866-704-9370 from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday CT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/duaf or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on “Important Safety Recall Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer. The egg-shaped air fryers have two baskets that can be used separately or optionally combined into one large single basket. The recalled air fryers were sold in black or cinnamon colors. The 10-quart DUAF-10 model is about 17 inches long by 16 inches wide by 12 1/2 inches tall, and weighs about 14 1/2 pounds. The 9-quart DUAF-005 model is about 14 inches long by 13 inches wide by 15 inches tall, and weighs about 14 pounds. The product has a silver label on the front that says “PowerXL”. There is a white label on the bottom of each unit or on the unit’s power cord that lists the model number.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dual basket air fryers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.
The firm has received 41 reports of the product breaking during use, including three reports of burns.
Empower Brands, LLC of Middleton, Wisconsin
