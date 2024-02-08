Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

The recalled refrigerators contain an ice bucket assembly component that can break resulting in plastic pieces entering the ice bucket, posing choking and laceration hazards to consumers if the pieces are dispensed out of the ice bucket.
About 383,240 (In addition, about 5,785 units were sold in Canada)
Electrolux Group toll-free at 888-377-7563 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at IceBucketRecall@electrolux.com or online at www.icebucketrecall.com or at www.frigidaire.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Frigidaire branded side by side refrigerators with Slim Ice buckets manufactured between 2015 and 2019, with model numbers DGHK2355TF, DGHX2655TF, FFSC2323TS, FGSC2335TD, FGSC2335TF, FGSS2635TD, FGSS2635TE, FGSS2635TF, FGSS2635TP, FPSC2277RF, FPSC2278UF, FPSS2677RF, LFSC2324VF, LGHK2336TD, LGHK2336TF, LGHX2636TD, and LGHX2636TF. Consumers can also visit https://www.frigidaire.com/en/frigidaire-recall-information to see if their specific serial number is included in this recall. The model and serial numbers are printed on a serial plate located inside the refrigerator compartment. Model numbers include:
|Model Numbers
|Color Guide
DGHK2355TF
DGHX2655TF
FFSC2323TS
FGSC2335TD
FGSC2335TF
FGSS2635TD
FGSS2635TE
FGSS2635TF
FGSS2635TP
FPSC2277RF
FPSC2278UF
FPSS2677RF
LFSC2324VF
LGHK2336TD
LGHK2336TF
LGHX2636TD
LGHX2636TF
The last letter of each model number denotes the various colors:
F and S: Stainless Steel
D: Dark Stainless Steel
E: Black Painted
P: White Painted
Consumers should immediately stop using the ice makers and contact Electrolux Group to request a replacement ice bucket assembly component, free of charge.
Electrolux Group has received 343 reports of plastic pieces breaking off, including two incidents resulting in laceration and ingestion injuries when the pieces were dispensed out of the recalled ice bucket.
Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina
