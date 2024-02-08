 Skip to main content

Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

Name of Product:
Frigidaire Branded Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets
Hazard:

The recalled refrigerators contain an ice bucket assembly component that can break resulting in plastic pieces entering the ice bucket, posing choking and laceration hazards to consumers if the pieces are dispensed out of the ice bucket.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 08, 2024
Units:

About 383,240 (In addition, about 5,785 units were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Electrolux Group toll-free at 888-377-7563 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at IceBucketRecall@electrolux.com or online at www.icebucketrecall.com or at www.frigidaire.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Frigidaire branded side by side refrigerators with Slim Ice buckets manufactured between 2015 and 2019, with model numbers DGHK2355TF, DGHX2655TF, FFSC2323TS, FGSC2335TD, FGSC2335TF, FGSS2635TD, FGSS2635TE, FGSS2635TF, FGSS2635TP, FPSC2277RF, FPSC2278UF, FPSS2677RF, LFSC2324VF, LGHK2336TD, LGHK2336TF, LGHX2636TD, and LGHX2636TF. Consumers can also visit https://www.frigidaire.com/en/frigidaire-recall-information to see if their specific serial number is included in this recall. The model and serial numbers are printed on a serial plate located inside the refrigerator compartment. Model numbers include:

Model NumbersColor Guide

DGHK2355TF

DGHX2655TF

FFSC2323TS

FGSC2335TD

FGSC2335TF

FGSS2635TD

FGSS2635TE

FGSS2635TF

FGSS2635TP

FPSC2277RF

FPSC2278UF

FPSS2677RF

LFSC2324VF

LGHK2336TD

LGHK2336TF

LGHX2636TD

LGHX2636TF

 

 

The last letter of each model number denotes the various colors:

F and S: Stainless Steel

D: Dark Stainless Steel

E: Black Painted

P: White Painted

 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the ice makers and contact Electrolux Group to request a replacement ice bucket assembly component, free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

Electrolux Group has received 343 reports of plastic pieces breaking off, including two incidents resulting in laceration and ingestion injuries when the pieces were dispensed out of the recalled ice bucket.

Sold At:
Lowe’s, Home Depot and other stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from November 2015 through September 2019 for between $1,400 and $2,400.
Importer(s):

Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
24-110

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled Production Year 2015-2019 Frigidaire Branded Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets
Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

