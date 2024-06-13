Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Amana, Daikin, Goodman-Branded Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Packaged Units Due to Fire Hazard

The unit’s serial plate can have incorrect electrical ratings which can lead to incorrect wirings being used, posing a fire hazard.
About 12,100
DCT toll-free at 833-324-5460 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.goodmanmfg.com/package-recall or www.goodmanmfg.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Amana, Daikin, and Goodman branded packaged air conditioners and heat pumps. The recalled units are gray or green in color, and can be identified by the model number located on the electrical connection side of the unit on the outside panel. To see if your product is subject to this recall, visit www.goodmanmfg.com/package-recall.
Consumers should not attempt to open the outside electrical panel of the recalled air conditioning and heat pump units, and immediately contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P. (DCT) for a free repair and inspection. DCT is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.