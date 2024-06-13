 Skip to main content

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Amana, Daikin, Goodman-Branded Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Packaged Units Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Amana, Daikin, and Goodman branded air conditioning and heat pump packaged units
Hazard:

The unit’s serial plate can have incorrect electrical ratings which can lead to incorrect wirings being used, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 13, 2024
Units:

About 12,100

Consumer Contact

DCT toll-free at 833-324-5460 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.goodmanmfg.com/package-recall or www.goodmanmfg.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Amana, Daikin, and Goodman branded packaged air conditioners and heat pumps. The recalled units are gray or green in color, and can be identified by the model number located on the electrical connection side of the unit on the outside panel. To see if your product is subject to this recall, visit www.goodmanmfg.com/package-recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should not attempt to open the outside electrical panel of the recalled air conditioning and heat pump units, and immediately contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P. (DCT) for a free repair and inspection. DCT is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Heating and cooling equipment independent dealers nationwide from January 2024 through March 2024 for between $4,500 to $7,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P. (f/k/a Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P.), of Houston, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-260
