DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled hoverboard’s lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 25,000
DGL toll-free at 888-556-8426 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.hover-1.com/pages/important-safety-information or www.hover-1.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the top of the page.
This recall involves certain Hover-1 Helix hoverboards. The recalled hoverboards have serial numbers containing 15914, 19203, or 19988 as the fifth code in the six-code serial number affixed to the bottom of the board. The hoverboards were sold in camouflage and galaxy colors. “Hover-1” is printed on the front of the hoverboard. The model “Hover-1 Helix” and the serial number are printed on separate labels on the bottom of the hoverboard.
Consumers should stop using the recalled hoverboards immediately and contact Hover-1 for instructions as to how to receive a free replacement hoverboard.
DGL has received three reports of fire, which are associated with five reports of people experiencing headaches, nausea, or coughs from smoke inhalation and approximately $25,000 in reported property damage.
DGL Group Ltd., of Edison, New Jersey
