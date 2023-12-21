 Skip to main content

DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Hover-1 Helix hoverboard in Camouflage
  • Recalled Hover-1 Helix hoverboard in Galaxy
  • Hover-1 Helix label on the bottom of the hoverboard
  • Hover-1 Helix serial number label on the bottom of the hoverboard
Name of Product:
Hover-1 Helix hoverboards (Camouflage and Galaxy colors only)
Hazard:

The recalled hoverboard’s lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 21, 2023
Units:

About 25,000

Consumer Contact

DGL toll-free at 888-556-8426 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.hover-1.com/pages/important-safety-information or www.hover-1.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Hover-1 Helix hoverboards. The recalled hoverboards have serial numbers containing 15914, 19203, or 19988 as the fifth code in the six-code serial number affixed to the bottom of the board. The hoverboards were sold in camouflage and galaxy colors. “Hover-1” is printed on the front of the hoverboard. The model “Hover-1 Helix” and the serial number are printed on separate labels on the bottom of the hoverboard.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled hoverboards immediately and contact Hover-1 for instructions as to how to receive a free replacement hoverboard.

Incidents/Injuries:

DGL has received three reports of fire, which are associated with five reports of people experiencing headaches, nausea, or coughs from smoke inhalation and approximately $25,000 in reported property damage.

Sold At:
Online at www.walmart.com and www.amazon.com from September 2020 through December 2021 for between about $170 and $200.
Importer(s):

DGL Group Ltd., of Edison, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-065

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
