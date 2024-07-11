Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by JUVENNO KIDS

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
This recall involves children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in champagne, light purple, and peach colors. The pajama set consists of a short-sleeve, button-up top and matching shorts. All colors have white trim on the sleeves, collar, shirt pocket, placket with buttons down the center seam of the shirt, shirt hem, and shorts hem. On the front permanent label attached to the pajamas is the size and “100% Polyester”, and on the back are washing instructions and “MADE IN CHINA”.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact JUVENNO KIDS to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and dispose of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garments by email at 603262718@qq.com or via message to JUVENNO KIDS on Temu.com to receive a refund. JUVENNO KIDS is contacting all known purchasers directly.
JUVENNO KIDS, of China
