Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by JUVENNO KIDS

  • Recalled Champagne Two-Piece Pajama Set
  • Recalled Light Purple Two-Piece Pajama Set
  • Recalled Peach Two-Piece Pajama Set
  • Label of Two-Piece Pajama (Front)
  • Label of Two-Piece Pajama (Back)
Name of Product:
Children’s Button-up Short-Sleeve/Shorts Two-Piece Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 11, 2024
Units:

About 18,620

Consumer Contact

JUVENNO KIDS by email at 603262718@qq.com or send onsite messages to JUVENNO KIDS on Temu.com by clicking the “message” icon at Juvenno Kids | Temu.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in champagne, light purple, and peach colors. The pajama set consists of a short-sleeve, button-up top and matching shorts. All colors have white trim on the sleeves, collar, shirt pocket, placket with buttons down the center seam of the shirt, shirt hem, and shorts hem. On the front permanent label attached to the pajamas is the size and “100% Polyester”, and on the back are washing instructions and “MADE IN CHINA”.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact JUVENNO KIDS to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and dispose of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garments by email at 603262718@qq.com or via message to JUVENNO KIDS on Temu.com to receive a refund. JUVENNO KIDS is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Temu.com from October 2022 through May 2024 for about $9.
Retailer:

JUVENNO KIDS, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-301

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

