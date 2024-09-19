Children’s Jewelry Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Lead and Cadmium Poisoning; Violations of the Federal Lead Content Ban and Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Newmemo

The rings contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of cadmium that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead and cadmium are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 2,200
Newmemo by email at cly2167@163.com, or online at the seller’s profile https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=AVVUCA891OMBV and click “Ask a question.”
Recall Details
This recall involves Newmemo’s children’s ring sets. The recalled sets were sold in a pack of 36 rings in multiple designs, packaged inside a pink heart-shaped display case. “Newmemo” and “Amazon FNSKU X0034COQMP” are written on a white label attached to the underside of the case.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rings, take them away from children and contact Newmemo for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the recalled jewelry and send a photo of the disposed product to cly2167@163.com. Newmemo and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Memovan Technology Industrial Co. Limited, (dba Newmemo), of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
