Children's Jewelry Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Lead and Cadmium Poisoning; Violations of the Federal Lead Content Ban and Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Newmemo

Name of Product:
Newmemo Children’s Ring Sets
Hazard:

The rings contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of cadmium that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead and cadmium are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 19, 2024
Units:

About 2,200

Consumer Contact

Newmemo by email at cly2167@163.com, or online at the seller’s profile https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=AVVUCA891OMBV and click “Ask a question.”

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Newmemo’s children’s ring sets. The recalled sets were sold in a pack of 36 rings in multiple designs, packaged inside a pink heart-shaped display case. “Newmemo” and “Amazon FNSKU X0034COQMP” are written on a white label attached to the underside of the case. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rings, take them away from children and contact Newmemo for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the recalled jewelry and send a photo of the disposed product to cly2167@163.com. Newmemo and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from January 2022 through March 2024 for about $12.
Importer(s):

Memovan Technology Industrial Co. Limited, (dba Newmemo), of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-366

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

