Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Imported by Zegoo Home

The children’s nightgowns violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 14,000
Zegoo Home at email at zegoohome@126.com or online at www.zegoohome.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Zegoo-branded 100% cotton children’s nightgowns sold in light pink, pink, and blue. The nightgowns are short-sleeved, and have a double-lace layer at the collar with a small ribbon bow. A side-seam label lists the size, “100% Cotton,” and “MADE IN CHINA.”
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them, and contact Zegoo Home to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws, and send an image of the destroyed or disposed-of garment to zegoohome@126.com. Zegoo Home is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Zegoo Home, of China
