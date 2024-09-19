 Skip to main content

Caframo Cabinet Heaters Recalled Due to Electrocution Hazard; Manufactured by Caframo Limited

  • Recalled Caframo 9421 Cabinet Heater
  • Top view showing location of Product Model & Serial number
  • Detailed view showing serial number and model number locations
Name of Product:
Cabinet Heaters
Hazard:

The crimp holding a wire in place in the cabinet heater is not properly finished and can result in the wire detaching, posing an electrocution hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
September 19, 2024
Units:

About 2,140 (In addition, 200 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Caframo Limited at 800-567-3556 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at contactus@caframo.com, or online at https://www.caframo.com/recall/ or www.caframo.com and click on "RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves model 9421 Cabinet Heaters, primarily intended for keeping cabinets and parking ticket dispensers warm. The cabinet heater has a black painted steel enclosure and measures 5-3/4 inches wide by 9 inches long by 3-1/3 inches high. A serial plate, an on/off switch, and a label with “Model 9421” are located on the top of the heater, near the power cord.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cabinet heaters, unplug the unit, and contact Caframo Limited for instructions on how to receive a free repair or replacement unit. Caframo will provide a pre-paid shipping label for consumers to return the product to Caframo for repair. If the product cannot be repaired, Caframo will mail the consumer a replacement. Caframo is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Graybar Electric Co., of St Louis, Missouri; Keystone Automotive Operations Inc., of Exeter, Pennsylvania; Hamilton Manufacturing Corp., of Holland, Ohio; and Controlled Access of the Midwest, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, and online at comfortsolutions.caframobrands.com and Amazon.com from October 2023 through May 2024 for about $150.
Manufacturer(s):
Caframo Limited, of Canada
Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
24-371
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Caframo 9421 Cabinet Heater
Caframo Cabinet Heaters Recalled Due to Electrocution Hazard; Manufactured by Caframo Limited

The crimp holding a wire in place in the cabinet heater is not properly finished and can result in the wire detaching, posing an electrocution hazard.

Recalled Cadet Apex Electric Heater
Glen Dimplex Americas Recalls Cadet Apex72 Electric Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

The fan can malfunction and fail to turn on causing the unit to overheat and ignite internally, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled AirJet Spa Pump
About 866,000 AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pumps Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; One Death Reported; Manufactured by Bestway and Sold with SaluSpa, Coleman, and Hydro-Force Spa Liners

The recalled AirJet and HydroJet spa pumps can overheat causing the plastic housing to ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled HALO 1000 Portable Power Station
HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations Recalled Due to Serious Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported; Imported by ZAGG; Sold by ACG, QVC and ZAGG

The lithium-ion batteries in the HALO 1000 Portable Power Station can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards that can lead to serious injury or death.

Recalled Siemens SolarReady Meter Combo and inside panel label
Siemens Industry Recalls SolarReady™ Meter Combos Due to Fire Hazard

An interior connection in the recalled Siemens SolarReady Meter Combos can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Large Ophanie Pink Rug
Ophanie Area Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Ophanie

The recalled area rugs violate the mandatory federal flammability regulations for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product