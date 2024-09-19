Caframo Cabinet Heaters Recalled Due to Electrocution Hazard; Manufactured by Caframo Limited

The crimp holding a wire in place in the cabinet heater is not properly finished and can result in the wire detaching, posing an electrocution hazard.
About 2,140 (In addition, 200 units were sold in Canada)
Caframo Limited at 800-567-3556 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at contactus@caframo.com, or online at https://www.caframo.com/recall/ or www.caframo.com and click on "RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves model 9421 Cabinet Heaters, primarily intended for keeping cabinets and parking ticket dispensers warm. The cabinet heater has a black painted steel enclosure and measures 5-3/4 inches wide by 9 inches long by 3-1/3 inches high. A serial plate, an on/off switch, and a label with “Model 9421” are located on the top of the heater, near the power cord.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cabinet heaters, unplug the unit, and contact Caframo Limited for instructions on how to receive a free repair or replacement unit. Caframo will provide a pre-paid shipping label for consumers to return the product to Caframo for repair. If the product cannot be repaired, Caframo will mail the consumer a replacement. Caframo is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
