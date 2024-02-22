Bulldog Cases Recalls Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.
About 33,500
Bulldog toll-free at 888-799-8001 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@bulldogcases.net or online at https://bulldogcases.com/recall or https://bulldogcases.com and click on “Recall Form” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Bulldog Magnum Biometric Pistol Vaults, Magnum Biometric Pistol Vaults with Shelf, and Magnum Biometric Top Load Pistol Vaults. The black steel safes are used to store firearms and valuables. The pistol vault (BD4030B) measures 11.5 inches by 8 inches by 5.5 inches, and the pistol vault with shelf (BD4040B) measures 11.5 inches by 10 inches by 8 inches. The top load pistol vault (BD4055B) measures 11.5 inches by 9.8 inches by 2.5 inches. The pistol vault with shelf has one shelf and can store approximately two firearms. The model number can be found on a label on a silver sticker on the back right corner of the safe, and the brand name “Bulldog” appears on the front of the safe.
|Name
|Model Number
|Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault
|BD4030B
|Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault with Shelf
|BD4040B
|Magnum Biometric Top Load Pistol Vault
|BD4055B
Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key when storing firearms. Contact Bulldog to receive a repair kit or free replacement safe for consumers with the Magnum Biometric Pistol Vaults, or a free replacement safe for consumers with the Magnum Biometric Top Load Pistol Vaults.
The firm received four reports of the safe being opened by an unauthorized user. No injuries have been reported.
Bulldog Cases, of Danville, Virginia
