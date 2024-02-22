Bulldog Cases Recalls Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

Description:

This recall involves Bulldog Magnum Biometric Pistol Vaults, Magnum Biometric Pistol Vaults with Shelf, and Magnum Biometric Top Load Pistol Vaults. The black steel safes are used to store firearms and valuables. The pistol vault (BD4030B) measures 11.5 inches by 8 inches by 5.5 inches, and the pistol vault with shelf (BD4040B) measures 11.5 inches by 10 inches by 8 inches. The top load pistol vault (BD4055B) measures 11.5 inches by 9.8 inches by 2.5 inches. The pistol vault with shelf has one shelf and can store approximately two firearms. The model number can be found on a label on a silver sticker on the back right corner of the safe, and the brand name “Bulldog” appears on the front of the safe.