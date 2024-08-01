 Skip to main content

Brompton Bicycle Recalls Brompton T-Line Foldable Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Brompton T-Line Foldable Bicycle
  • Recalled Brompton T-Line Foldable Bike in Folded Position
  • T-Line Logo on Label of Recalled T-Line Foldable Bike
Name of Product:
Brompton T-Line Foldable Bicycles
Hazard:

A loss of alignment between the handlebar and front wheel, due to insufficient torquing of steerer clamp bolts, can cause the rider to lose control of the steering, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 01, 2024
Units:

About 1,080 (In addition, about 31 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Brompton Bicycle Inc. toll-free at 833-507-7975 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@brompton.co.uk, or online at us.brompton.com/legal/t-line-recall or go to https://us.brompton.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Brompton foldable T-Line Bike. The product is 25.4” H x 23.6” W x 12.6” D when folded. The bike has the word “Brompton” printed on the center tube of the frame, and a label providing the frame number and serial number on the back of the vertical seat tube. The label also has a distinctive “T” logo distinguishing this model from others. The bike was sold in Blasted Titanium color.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles, and contact an authorized Brompton dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair to tighten the steerer clamp bolts on the handlebar stem. Brompton is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of incidents of steering misalignment or loss of steering control worldwide. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent bike dealers and Brompton Junction Stores nationwide, and online at us.brompton.com from February 2024 through June 2024 for between $5,225 and $5,500.
Importer(s):

Brompton Bicycle Inc., of Brooklyn, New York

Manufactured In:
United Kingdom
Recall number:
24-332
