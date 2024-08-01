Brompton Bicycle Recalls Brompton T-Line Foldable Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

A loss of alignment between the handlebar and front wheel, due to insufficient torquing of steerer clamp bolts, can cause the rider to lose control of the steering, posing a fall hazard.
About 1,080 (In addition, about 31 were sold in Canada)
Brompton Bicycle Inc. toll-free at 833-507-7975 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@brompton.co.uk, or online at us.brompton.com/legal/t-line-recall or go to https://us.brompton.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Brompton foldable T-Line Bike. The product is 25.4” H x 23.6” W x 12.6” D when folded. The bike has the word “Brompton” printed on the center tube of the frame, and a label providing the frame number and serial number on the back of the vertical seat tube. The label also has a distinctive “T” logo distinguishing this model from others. The bike was sold in Blasted Titanium color.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles, and contact an authorized Brompton dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair to tighten the steerer clamp bolts on the handlebar stem. Brompton is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly.
The firm has received 13 reports of incidents of steering misalignment or loss of steering control worldwide. No injuries have been reported.
Brompton Bicycle Inc., of Brooklyn, New York
