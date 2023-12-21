Brandline Recalls HEAO High Chairs Due to Risk of Suffocation, Entrapment and Laceration Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Standards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The high chairs pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. In addition, the high chairs pose finger laceration and entrapment hazards as they failed to meet mandatory requirements under the high chair standard.
Brandline collect at 302-261-5366 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or e-mail at maxlead.us@gmail.com.
Recall Details
The recall involves HEAO’s 4-in-1 high chairs. The adjustable height and multiple recline positions high chairs were sold in black, blue, gold, green, gray, pink and red. They have a footrest, a detachable tray, seat cushion, and four static or rotating wheels with locks. “HEAO” is on the high chair’s head support of the seat cushion and on the front of the tray. “Max Lead Int’l Ltd. 3113 Glenfield Ave., Dallas, TX 75233 (302) 448-4207” is printed on a label stitched on the back of the seat cushion.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Brandline for instructions on how to dispose of the products and receive a full refund.
The firm is aware of one incident that resulted in a laceration to a child’s finger that required medical attention.
Max Lead International Ltd., dba Brandline, of Dallas, Texas
