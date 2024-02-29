Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo Snowmobiles Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2024 Ski-Doo MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles models equipped with Pilot X skis. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. Pilot X is engraved at the back of the ski, on the upper side. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel underneath the seat. Dealers can check for VINs included in this recall.