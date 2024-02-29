 Skip to main content

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo Snowmobiles Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard

  • Recalled MY 2024 Ski-Doo MXZ Snowmobile
  • Recalled MY 2024 Ski-Doo Renegade Snowmobile
  • Pilot X is engraved at the back of the snowmobile’s ski.
Name of Product:
Ski-Doo® MXZ and Renegade Snowmobiles equipped with Pilot X Skis
Hazard:

The snowmobile’s left ski can break, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 29, 2024
Units:

About 8,100 (In addition, about 5,600 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://ski-doo.brp.com/us/en/owner-zone/responsible-rider/safety/safety-recalls/left-pilot-x-ski-may-break-loss-of-control.html, www.ski-doo.com/us/en/owner-zone/maintenance/safety-recalls or https://ski-doo.brp.com/us/en/ and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all model year 2024 Ski-Doo MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles models equipped with Pilot X skis. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. Pilot X is engraved at the back of the ski, on the upper side. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel underneath the seat. Dealers can check for VINs included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the snowmobiles, and contact BRP to schedule a free inspection and repair at the dealership by replacing the left ski free of cost. BRP is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 27 reports in the United States of the snowmobile’s left ski breaking. There are no reports of injuries in the United States. The firm is aware of one incident in Canada resulting in an injury.

Sold At:
Ski-Doo authorized dealers nationwide from June 2023 through January 2024 for between $10,000 and $18,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., of Canada
Importer(s):

BRP US Inc., of Sturtevant, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
24-140
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Cannondale 26” Dave bicycle
Cannondale Recalls Dave Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle headtube/downtube weld can become damaged, and separate from the bicycle frame, posing fall and injury hazards. 

Recalled Sandford Family 6-Player Croquet Set - Big Game Hunters branded
Sandford Family Croquet Sets Recalled Due to Violations of the Federal Lead Paint and Phthalates Bans; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by DOM Sports

The paint or surface coating on the red mallet, blue mallet, red hoop, and winning post contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. In addition, the coating on the red and blue mallets contains levels of regulated phthalates that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 650 MATRYX VOYAGEUR 146 Snowmobile
Polaris Recalls MATRYX Snowmobiles Equipped with PATRIOT 650 and 850 Engines Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The primary (drive) clutch can fail causing the clutch or its components to separate from the vehicle, posing an injury hazard. 

Recalled Bulldog Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault, Model No. BD4030B
Bulldog Cases Recalls Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Recalled Machir Biometric Personal Safe
Machir Recalls Biometric Personal Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The biometric lock on the safes can fail and be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death if the safe is used to store firearms.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

