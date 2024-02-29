Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo Snowmobiles Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard

The snowmobile’s left ski can break, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard.
About 8,100 (In addition, about 5,600 were sold in Canada)
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://ski-doo.brp.com/us/en/owner-zone/responsible-rider/safety/safety-recalls/left-pilot-x-ski-may-break-loss-of-control.html, www.ski-doo.com/us/en/owner-zone/maintenance/safety-recalls or https://ski-doo.brp.com/us/en/ and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2024 Ski-Doo MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles models equipped with Pilot X skis. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. Pilot X is engraved at the back of the ski, on the upper side. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel underneath the seat. Dealers can check for VINs included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the snowmobiles, and contact BRP to schedule a free inspection and repair at the dealership by replacing the left ski free of cost. BRP is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received 27 reports in the United States of the snowmobile’s left ski breaking. There are no reports of injuries in the United States. The firm is aware of one incident in Canada resulting in an injury.
BRP US Inc., of Sturtevant, Wisconsin
