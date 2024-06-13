 Skip to main content

Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Neve Strap Crampon
  • Date code located on the underside of the toe piece of the recalled Neve Strap Crampon
Name of Product:
Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits
Hazard:

The screws that connect the plastic heel cup to the aluminum heel unit of the crampon can loosen and allow the heel cup to detach from the crampon, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 13, 2024
Units:

About 350 (In addition, about 28 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Black Diamond Equipment toll-free at 866-306-0865 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at NeveStrapRecall@bdel.com, or online at https://www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/neve-strap-recall/ or www.blackdiamondequipment.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits, Style No. 400073, with date codes 01-2021, 05-2022, 07-2023, 01-2024 and SS1271. The date codes are located on the rubber heel strap pull-tab and on the underside of the toe piece under the anti-balling plate. The products are made of aluminum plates with spikes that attach to boots for ice climbing. The metal plates have a bright green color, and a black plastic toe and heel bail with a black webbing strap that fastens around the ankle. This recall also includes the Neve Strap Binding Accessory Kit, Style No. 400683, and Neve Strap Heel Cup Screw & Nuts, Style No. 400687, which were sold separately as spare parts/accessories.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Neve Strap Crampons and accessory kits, and contact Black Diamond Equipment to receive a full refund. Consumers will receive a prepaid return label to mail them back to Black Diamond Equipment, after which they will be issued a refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of incidents of the crampons becoming loose or the heel cup becoming detached by hikers. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Black Diamond stores, REI and other stores nationwide, and online at blackdiamond.com, backcountry.com and REI.com from January 2024 through May 2024 for about $180.
Importer(s):

Black Diamond Equipment, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
24-261
