Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits, Style No. 400073, with date codes 01-2021, 05-2022, 07-2023, 01-2024 and SS1271. The date codes are located on the rubber heel strap pull-tab and on the underside of the toe piece under the anti-balling plate. The products are made of aluminum plates with spikes that attach to boots for ice climbing. The metal plates have a bright green color, and a black plastic toe and heel bail with a black webbing strap that fastens around the ankle. This recall also includes the Neve Strap Binding Accessory Kit, Style No. 400683, and Neve Strap Heel Cup Screw & Nuts, Style No. 400687, which were sold separately as spare parts/accessories.