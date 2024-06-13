Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits Due to Fall Hazard

The screws that connect the plastic heel cup to the aluminum heel unit of the crampon can loosen and allow the heel cup to detach from the crampon, posing a fall hazard.
About 350 (In addition, about 28 were sold in Canada)
Black Diamond Equipment toll-free at 866-306-0865 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at NeveStrapRecall@bdel.com, or online at https://www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/neve-strap-recall/ or www.blackdiamondequipment.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits, Style No. 400073, with date codes 01-2021, 05-2022, 07-2023, 01-2024 and SS1271. The date codes are located on the rubber heel strap pull-tab and on the underside of the toe piece under the anti-balling plate. The products are made of aluminum plates with spikes that attach to boots for ice climbing. The metal plates have a bright green color, and a black plastic toe and heel bail with a black webbing strap that fastens around the ankle. This recall also includes the Neve Strap Binding Accessory Kit, Style No. 400683, and Neve Strap Heel Cup Screw & Nuts, Style No. 400687, which were sold separately as spare parts/accessories.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Neve Strap Crampons and accessory kits, and contact Black Diamond Equipment to receive a full refund. Consumers will receive a prepaid return label to mail them back to Black Diamond Equipment, after which they will be issued a refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received three reports of incidents of the crampons becoming loose or the heel cup becoming detached by hikers. No injuries have been reported.
Black Diamond Equipment, of Salt Lake City, Utah
