Best Buy Recalls Insignia™ Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, model no. NS-MC60SS8
  • Recalled Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, model no. NS-MC60SS9
  • Recalled Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, model no. NS-MC80SS9
  • Example of on-Product Label for Recalled Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cooker
Name of Product:
Insignia pressure cookers
Hazard:

The pressure cooker has incorrect volume markings on the inner pot. This can cause consumers to overfill the pot and hot food and liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while its contents are pressurized, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 26, 2023
Units:

About 930,000

Consumer Contact

Best Buy toll-free at 888-359‐4485 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/pc or www.bestbuy.com by clicking on “Pressure Cooker Recall” in the Home Page banner or by clicking on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the home page under “Orders & Purchases.”

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers with model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9, and inner cooker pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9, sold separately as replacements. The electric pressure cookers and inner cooker pots are six- and eight-quart capacity. The brand name INSIGNIA appears on the front of each unit and on its permanent on-product label. The model number of the recalled pressure cookers is also printed on the permanent on-product label on the side of the cooker. The inner cooker pots are black with a non-stick coating and embossed markings indicating cup and liter measurements.

Consumers should always check that the inner pot is not filled beyond two-thirds capacity when pressure cooking, that the lid is fully locked before pressure cooking is started, and that the floating locking valve has dropped before attempting to open the lid when pressure cooking.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve for signaling pressure.

Incidents/Injuries:

Best Buy has received 31 reports of incidents in which the contents were expelled under pressure, including 17 reports of burn injuries, some of which involved reports of second-degree and severe burns.

Sold At:
Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com and www.amazon.com from October 2017 through June 2023 for between $50 and $120.
Importer(s):

Best Buy Purchasing LLC, of Richfield, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-013

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

