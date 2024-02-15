 Skip to main content

Bell Sports Recalls Bell Soquel Youth Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets

Name of Product:
Bell Soquel Youth Helmets
Hazard:

The strap anchor can become dislodged from the helmet when sufficient force is applied, and therefore violates the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 15, 2024
Units:

About 2,425 (In addition, about 2,400 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Bell Helmets at 800-456-2355 (Option 3) between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com, or online at www.thebellgarage.com/bell-sports-inc-is-voluntarily-recalling-the-bell-youth-soquel-helmet or www.thebellgarage.com and click on the recall banner at the top of the home page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall only involves Bell Soquel Youth helmets made prior to September 2021. The helmets were sold in various colors in the U.S. and Canada. The recalled helmet can be identified by the inner helmet sticker which has the model’s name “Soquel” and “B0726Y” written on it. The helmets have a date code on the white inner label with August 2021 (“8/21”) or earlier. 

SKUProduct NameModel NameCountry Sold
7094740Youth Soquel Black / Red MipsBell Soquel Youth MIPSU.S.
7094741Youth Soquel Blue Lagoon / OrangeBell Soquel YouthU.S.
7107133Youth Soquel Blue Lagoon / OrangeBell Soquel YouthU.S.
7107134Youth Soquel Black / Red MipsBell Soquel Youth MIPSU.S.
7097932Youth Soquel Blue Lagoon/Poppy Bell Soquel YouthCanada
7097933Youth Soquel Matte Black Bell Soquel YouthCanada
7097934Youth Soquel Matte Black Mips Bell Soquel Youth MIPSCanada
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bell Soquel Youth Helmets and contact Bell Sports for a refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps and upload photos of the helmet with the straps cut to consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com to prove destruction, then dispose of the recalled helmet.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Fred Meyer, Walmart and other stores nationwide, and online at www.Amazon.com from January 2017 through January 2024 for between $25 and $50.
Importer(s):

Bell Sports Inc, of Irvine, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-118

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Bell Soquel Youth Helmet
