Bell Sports Recalls Bell Soquel Youth Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets

The strap anchor can become dislodged from the helmet when sufficient force is applied, and therefore violates the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 2,425 (In addition, about 2,400 were sold in Canada)
Bell Helmets at 800-456-2355 (Option 3) between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com, or online at www.thebellgarage.com/bell-sports-inc-is-voluntarily-recalling-the-bell-youth-soquel-helmet or www.thebellgarage.com and click on the recall banner at the top of the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall only involves Bell Soquel Youth helmets made prior to September 2021. The helmets were sold in various colors in the U.S. and Canada. The recalled helmet can be identified by the inner helmet sticker which has the model’s name “Soquel” and “B0726Y” written on it. The helmets have a date code on the white inner label with August 2021 (“8/21”) or earlier.
|SKU
|Product Name
|Model Name
|Country Sold
|7094740
|Youth Soquel Black / Red Mips
|Bell Soquel Youth MIPS
|U.S.
|7094741
|Youth Soquel Blue Lagoon / Orange
|Bell Soquel Youth
|U.S.
|7107133
|Youth Soquel Blue Lagoon / Orange
|Bell Soquel Youth
|U.S.
|7107134
|Youth Soquel Black / Red Mips
|Bell Soquel Youth MIPS
|U.S.
|7097932
|Youth Soquel Blue Lagoon/Poppy
|Bell Soquel Youth
|Canada
|7097933
|Youth Soquel Matte Black
|Bell Soquel Youth
|Canada
|7097934
|Youth Soquel Matte Black Mips
|Bell Soquel Youth MIPS
|Canada
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bell Soquel Youth Helmets and contact Bell Sports for a refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps and upload photos of the helmet with the straps cut to consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com to prove destruction, then dispose of the recalled helmet.
None reported.
Bell Sports Inc, of Irvine, California
