BRP US Recalls Side-By-Side Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Can-Am® Commander series, Defender series, Maverick Trail series equipped with an HD7 or 700 engines side-by-side vehicles (Model Year 2022 and 2023)
Hazard:

The operator’s guide maintenance schedule section contains incorrect information regarding proper maintenance intervals for the clutch which can lead to clutch failure, including fragments to be ejected from the vehicle if not serviced, posing a risk of serious injuries.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 14, 2023
Units:

About 14,555 (In addition, about 2,285 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/resources/contact-us.html.  Information about recalls is available at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/owner-zone/safety-recalls.html or at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/models/side-by-side-vehicles.html and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of any page.

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2022 and 2023 Can-Am Commander series, Defender series, Maverick Trail series equipped with an HD7 or 700 engines side-by-side vehicles with model number model year 2022 and 2023. The vehicles were sold in various colors. The brand and model name are on the vehicle’s sides.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Model Year 2022 and 2023 Can-Am Commander series, Defender series, Maverick Trail series equipped with an HD7 or 700 engines side-by-side vehicles until they have reviewed the new maintenance instructions. BRP will mail a free revised maintenance information booklet to registered owners. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a clutch malfunction. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
BRP Can-Am authorized dealersnationwide from October 2021 through October 2023 for between $13,000 and $36,000.
Manufacturer(s):
BRP Mexico, of Mexico
Importer(s):

BRP US, of Sturtevant, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
24-735
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled Commander Series MY2022
