Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Laceration Hazard

The recalled snowmobile’s drive clutch can break, allowing fragments to escape the snowmobile shielding, posing a laceration hazard.
About 16,200
Arctic Cat at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information regarding eligibility. Consumers should check whether their vehicle is subject to the recall by locating the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the right side of the snowmobile tunnel near the right footrest. The VIN is needed to identify recalled snowmobiles.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2017-2021 Arctic Cat 8000 and 9000 series snowmobiles, and certain model year 2022 Arctic Cat 8000 series snowmobiles with last 8 digits of the VIN between: NT808000 and NT808150 and between NT100101 and NT101060. The recalled snowmobiles were produced in a variety of color combinations. “Arctic Cat” is printed on the sides of the vehicle and on the back snow-flap area.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles, and contact Arctic Cat to schedule for a free installation of an additional clutch guard and inspection of the primary clutch. If the primary clutch is cracked, Arctic Cat will replace it free of charge.
Arctic Cat has received more than 200 reports of clutch failures, including six where clutch fragments hit consumers. Four of those included reports of minor foot and toe injuries.
