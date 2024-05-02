 Skip to main content

Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Trail Models: ZR LXR, ZR Sno Pro, ZR LTD, ZR RR, ZR El Tigre, Thundercat
  • Recalled Crossover Models: XF Cross Country, XF Crosstrek, XF Crosstour, RIOT
  • Recalled Mountain Models: M King Cat, M SE, M Sno Pro, M Alpha, M Mountain Cat, M Hardcore, XF High Country, XF High Country LTD, and Riot X
  • Recalled Sport Utility Models: Norseman, and Norseman X
  • VIN Location: The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is stamped into the tunnel near the right-side footrest and on a decal beneath the seat.
Name of Product:
Arctic Cat 8000 and 9000 Series Snowmobiles
Hazard:

The recalled snowmobile’s drive clutch can break, allowing fragments to escape the snowmobile shielding, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 02, 2024
Units:

About 16,200

Consumer Contact

Arctic Cat at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information regarding eligibility. Consumers should check whether their vehicle is subject to the recall by locating the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the right side of the snowmobile tunnel near the right footrest. The VIN is needed to identify recalled snowmobiles.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all model year 2017-2021 Arctic Cat 8000 and 9000 series snowmobiles, and certain model year 2022 Arctic Cat 8000 series snowmobiles with last 8 digits of the VIN between: NT808000 and NT808150 and between NT100101 and NT101060. The recalled snowmobiles were produced in a variety of color combinations. “Arctic Cat” is printed on the sides of the vehicle and on the back snow-flap area.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles, and contact Arctic Cat to schedule for a free installation of an additional clutch guard and inspection of the primary clutch. If the primary clutch is cracked, Arctic Cat will replace it free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

Arctic Cat has received more than 200 reports of clutch failures, including six where clutch fragments hit consumers. Four of those included reports of minor foot and toe injuries.

Sold At:
Arctic Cat dealerships nationwide from September 2016 through January 2024 for between $8,000 and $22,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Arctic Cat, of Thief River Falls, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-223

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Trail Models: ZR LXR, ZR Sno Pro, ZR LTD, ZR RR, ZR El Tigre, Thundercat
Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Laceration Hazard

The recalled snowmobile’s drive clutch can break, allowing fragments to escape the snowmobile shielding, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2024 Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES Snowmobile
Polaris Recalls Prostar S4 Titan Adventure Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard

The snowmobile can leak fuel at the pump flange assembly, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury to the rider or passenger.

Recalled Crosman Icon .177 Caliber Air Rifle (CPI77S)
Crosman Recalls Icon Air Rifles Due to Injury Hazard

An uncocked and loaded air rifle can discharge unexpectedly if jolted or dropped, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled kid’s bike helmet – blue with a dinosaur print
Multi-Purpose Kids’ Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com; Imported by Chau River Sports Outdoors

The helmets do not comply with the dynamic strength of retention system, impact attenuation and certification requirements of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Mario Kart 24V Ride-On Racer Cars
JAKKS Pacific Recalls Children’s Mario Kart Ride-On Racer Car Toys Due to Crash Hazard

If the acceleration pedal on the battery-operated ride-on toy becomes clogged with debris, it can stick after the user’s foot is removed from the pedal, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled FSA Gossamer Pro AGX+ Bicycle Crankset
Full Speed Ahead Recalls Gossamer Pro AGX+ Cranksets Sold on Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle's crank arms can loosen and/or detach from the crank/spindle, posing fall and injury hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product