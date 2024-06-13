Adven Group Recalls Nap Queen Sleep Victoria Hybrid Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Regulations

The recalled mattresses violate mandatory federal flammability regulations for mattresses, posing a fire hazard to consumers.
About 117,200
Nap Queen Sleep toll-free at 866-387-6239 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@napqueens.com, or online at https://www.napqueensleep.com/pages/napqueen-victoria-hybrid-mattress-recall-program or www.napqueensleep.com and click “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all sizes and thicknesses of the Nap Queen Sleep Victoria Cooling Gel and Pocket Coil Hybrid Mattresses manufactured prior to October 2023, models NQ691011, NQ691015, NQ691021, NQ691031, NQ691041, NQ691211, NQ691215, NQ691221, NQ691231, NQ691241, NQ69811, NQ69815, NQ69821, NQ69831 and NQ69841. The single-sided mattresses have a white knit top panel quilted in wavy diamonds, and a black woven quilted side panel. They were sold compressed in a box. The mattresses’ top and bottom edges are black with yellow stitching. “Nap Queen Sleep”, “Victoria Hybrid,” the model number, and manufacture date appear on a white label sewn onto the mattress cover.
Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately, and contact Nap Queen to receive a free fitted cover to put on their mattress to bring it into compliance with the federal standard. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Adven Group, dba Nap Queen Sleep, of Missouri City, Texas
