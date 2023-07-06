woom Bikes USA Recalls woom ORIGINAL Kids’ Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves all sizes of woom ORIGINAL 2018 – 2021 model bikes. The stems on these bikes have one silver bolt to clamp onto the steerer tube. These bikes are designed for children between 18 months and 14 years. They were sold in six versions: woom 1, woom 1 Plus, woom 2, woom 3, woom 4, woom 5 and woom 6. The woom 1 and woom 1 PLUS are balance bikes, woom 2 through 6 are pedal bikes. These bikes were sold in red, green, blue, purple and yellow colors. The word “woom” in white letters is displayed on the sides of the downtube. The word “woom” in metallic letters is also visible on the front of the headtube. The markings “#woombikes” in black letters on chain stay and wheel size in black on sides of the front fork.