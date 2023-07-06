 Skip to main content

woom Bikes USA Recalls woom ORIGINAL Kids’ Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled woom ORIGINAL woom 1 (without pedals)
  • Recalled woom ORIGINAL woom 1 Plus (without pedals)
  • Recalled woom ORIGINAL woom 2 with pedals
  • Recalled Woom ORIGINAL Woom 3 with pedals
  • Recalled woom ORIGINAL woom 4 with pedals
  • Recalled woom ORIGINAL woom 5 with pedals
  • Recalled woom ORIGINAL woom 6 with pedals
Name of Product:
woom ORIGINAL Bicycles
Hazard:

The stem and handlebar on the bikes can detach and cause riders to lose control, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 06, 2023
Units:

About 84,000 (In addition, 533 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

woom Bikes USA toll-free at 855-966-6872 from 8 a.m. to 5 pm CT, Monday through Friday or email at productsafetyUS@woom.com or online https://faq.us.woombikes.com/article/337-stem-recall-notice or www.woom.com/en_US/ and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all sizes of woom ORIGINAL 2018 – 2021 model bikes. The stems on these bikes have one silver bolt to clamp onto the steerer tube. These bikes are designed for children between 18 months and 14 years. They were sold in six versions: woom 1, woom 1 Plus, woom 2, woom 3, woom 4, woom 5 and woom 6.  The woom 1 and woom 1 PLUS are balance bikes, woom 2 through 6 are pedal bikes. These bikes were sold in red, green, blue, purple and yellow colors. The word “woom” in white letters is displayed on the sides of the downtube. The word “woom” in metallic letters is also visible on the front of the headtube. The markings “#woombikes” in black letters on chain stay and wheel size in black on sides of the front fork.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit. woom Bikes USA is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, resulting in 19 injuries involving bruising, cuts or abrasions.

Sold At:
woom.com, amazon.com and select local bicycle stores nationwide from September 2018 through March 2022 for between $200 and $530.
Importer(s):

woom Bikes USA, of Austin, Texas

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-239
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Drive2 Concierge 4 Golf Cart
Yamaha Golf Car Company Recalls Model Year 2023 Golf Cars, Personal Transportation Vehicles And Umax Due to Crash and Injury Hazards and Risk of Death (Recall Alert)

The accelerator spring can become dislodged, allowing the accelerator pedal not to return to the resting position, posing crash and injury or death hazards.

Recalled woom ORIGINAL woom 1 (without pedals)
woom Bikes USA Recalls woom ORIGINAL Kids’ Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

The stem and handlebar on the bikes can detach and cause riders to lose control, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Hurtle multi-purpose children’s helmet (Blue)
Sound Around Recalls Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Front of Recalled Poseidon A28A Dive Computer
Poseidon Diving Systems Recalls Poseidon M28A Dive Computers Due to Injury Hazard

The recalled Poseidon M28A Dive Computers can stop working due to intake of water causing a malfunctioning depth sensor resulting in a loss of dive data for the diver, posing an injury hazard.

Detail View QLR4 Pocket
Huish Recalls Oceanic SCUBA Diving Buoyancy Compensating Devices Due to Drowning Hazard

The handle for the weight pockets in the Scuba Diving Buoyancy Compensating Device can break during use. If this happens, the user will not be able to dump weight pockets in an emergency to rise to the surface, posing a drowning hazard.

Recalled Promax Solve DSK-925 Hydraulic Disk Brake
Trek Recalls Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes Sold on Trek Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

The brake hose can detach from the brake lever, posing a crash hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product