woom Bikes USA Recalls woom ORIGINAL Kids’ Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

The stem and handlebar on the bikes can detach and cause riders to lose control, posing a fall hazard.
About 84,000 (In addition, 533 were sold in Canada)
woom Bikes USA toll-free at 855-966-6872 from 8 a.m. to 5 pm CT, Monday through Friday or email at productsafetyUS@woom.com or online https://faq.us.woombikes.com/article/337-stem-recall-notice or www.woom.com/en_US/ and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all sizes of woom ORIGINAL 2018 – 2021 model bikes. The stems on these bikes have one silver bolt to clamp onto the steerer tube. These bikes are designed for children between 18 months and 14 years. They were sold in six versions: woom 1, woom 1 Plus, woom 2, woom 3, woom 4, woom 5 and woom 6. The woom 1 and woom 1 PLUS are balance bikes, woom 2 through 6 are pedal bikes. These bikes were sold in red, green, blue, purple and yellow colors. The word “woom” in white letters is displayed on the sides of the downtube. The word “woom” in metallic letters is also visible on the front of the headtube. The markings “#woombikes” in black letters on chain stay and wheel size in black on sides of the front fork.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit. woom Bikes USA is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, resulting in 19 injuries involving bruising, cuts or abrasions.
woom Bikes USA, of Austin, Texas
