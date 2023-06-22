Zuru Recalls 7.5 Million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys With Hard Plastic Top Fins Due to Risk of Impalement, Laceration and Puncture Injuries to Children

Description:

This recall involves both full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys. The recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toys sing and swim when placed in water. They have a hard plastic top fin with three grooves on one side, measure about 7-inches from nose to tail and were sold in three colors: yellow, pink and blue. They were sold individually and in packs of three. The recalled full-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model number “#25282” and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619. Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.

The recalled Mini Baby Shark bath toys swim when placed in water but do not sing. They have a hard plastic top fin, measure about 4-inches from nose to tail and were sold in three colors: yellow, pink and blue. They were sold individually, in packs of two or three, and as part of a Baby Shark Music Water Park playset. The recalled mini-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model numbers “#7163,” "#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291” and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525.