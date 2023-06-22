 Skip to main content

Zuru Recalls 7.5 Million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys With Hard Plastic Top Fins Due to Risk of Impalement, Laceration and Puncture Injuries to Children

  • Recalled Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toy in yellow
  • Recalled Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toy in blue
  • Recalled Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toy in pink
  • Recalled Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toy 3-pack
  • The recalled full-size toys have three grooves on one side of the hard plastic top fin
  • Date code in “DGYYYY/MM/DD” format and in the date code range of DG20190501 through DG20220619 and model number “#25282” are located on the bottom of the recalled full-size toys
  • Recalled Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Toy in blue
  • Recalled Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Toy 2-pack
  • Date code in “DGYYYY/MM/DD” format and in the date code range of DG2020615 through DG2023525 and model number “#7163,” "#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291” are located on the bottom of the recalled mini-size toys
  • Recalled Baby Shark Music Water Park playset
Name of Product:
Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size)
Hazard:

When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 22, 2023
Units:

About 7.5 million (6.5 million Baby Shark bath toys and 1 million Mini Baby Shark bath toys)

Consumer Contact

Zuru toll-free at 833-820-0839 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark or www.Zurutoys.com and click on  “Recalls”  at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves both full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys. The recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toys sing and swim when placed in water. They have a hard plastic top fin with three grooves on one side, measure about 7-inches from nose to tail and were sold in three colors: yellow, pink and blue. They were sold individually and in packs of three. The recalled full-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model number “#25282” and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619. Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.

The recalled Mini Baby Shark bath toys swim when placed in water but do not sing. They have a hard plastic top fin, measure about 4-inches from nose to tail and were sold in three colors: yellow, pink and blue. They were sold individually, in packs of two or three, and as part of a Baby Shark Music Water Park playset. The recalled mini-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model numbers “#7163,” "#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291” and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath toys and contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard. Consumers should disable the tail fin (by cutting it on the full-size bath toy or by bending it on the mini-size bath toy), mark the body of the shark bath toy with the word “recalled” and the unique code provided during registration for the recall, then upload a photo of the product, showing it is disabled and marked, at https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark. Upon receipt of the photo, Zuru will issue a refund to purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

Zuru is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas. Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention. There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys.

Sold At:
Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corp., Family Dollar Services, HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, Target, TJX Companies, Ross, and Walgreens stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com, www.target.com, www.amazon.com and other websites. The full-size Baby Shark bath toys were sold from May 2019 through March 2023 for between $13 and $15. The Mini Baby Shark bath toys were sold individually and in multi-unit packs from July 2020 through June 2023 for between $6 and $20.
Importer(s):

Zuru LLC, of El Segundo, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-229

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Zooby baby video monitors (Dog and Rabbit)
Infanttech Recalls Zooby Video Baby Monitors for Cars Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The baby monitor’s battery can malfunction, overheat and burst, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Hurtle multi-purpose children’s helmet (Blue)
Sound Around Recalls Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toy in yellow
Zuru Recalls 7.5 Million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys With Hard Plastic Top Fins Due to Risk of Impalement, Laceration and Puncture Injuries to Children

When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures.

Recalled Angelica Nightdresses
Children’s Pajamas and Nightdresses Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Little Cotton Clothes (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s pajamas and nightdresses fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Deux Par Deux Children’s One-Piece (Roses)
Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Deux Par Deux (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Narskido Infant Bath Seat - Front
TopGlore Recalls Narskido Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product