Victrola Recalls Bluetooth Record Players Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled VTA-240B-ESP Wood Metropolitan Bluetooth Record Player with 3-Speed Turntable
  • Label showing the 09/2021 date code on the back of the recalled VTA-240B-ESP Wood Metropolitan Bluetooth Record Player with 3-Speed Turntable
  • Label showing the VTA-240B model number on the back of 09/2021 date code on the back of the recalled VTA-240B-ESP Wood Metropolitan Bluetooth Record Player with 3-Speed Turntable
Name of Product:
Wood Metropolitan Bluetooth Record Players with 3-Speed Turntables
Hazard:

The recalled record players can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 29, 2023
Units:

About 5,700

Consumer Contact

Victrola toll-free at 877-483-2497 from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at recall@victrola.com or online at www.victrola.com and navigate to “Recall” on the home page or directly at https://victrola.com/pages/recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the model number VTA-240B-ESP Wood Metropolitan Bluetooth Record Player with 3-Speed Turntable. The unit is approximately 6.5 inches high, 14.5 inches wide, and 15.5 inches deep and weighs about 12 pounds. The unit has three black control knobs with brass accents on the front panel and the word “Victrola” written in gold lettering on the inside of top cover. Recalled units are Espresso color and were manufactured in September 2021. A white label on the back shows the words “Model: VTA-240B.” A second white label on the back of recalled units shows the words “Production Date: 09/2021.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled record players and contact Victrola to receive a free replacement. Consumers should keep the recalled record players until successfully registering for the recall, at which time the firm will provide consumers with disposal instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of the units overheating or catching on fire, including one minor injury and one report of minor property damage.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com, Victrola.com, Macys.com and other websites from December 2021 through April 2023 for between $100 and $200.
Importer(s):

Innovative Technology Electronics LLC, dba Victrola of Denver, Colorado

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-235
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

