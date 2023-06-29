Victrola Recalls Bluetooth Record Players Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled record players can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 5,700
Victrola toll-free at 877-483-2497 from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at recall@victrola.com or online at www.victrola.com and navigate to “Recall” on the home page or directly at https://victrola.com/pages/recall for more information.
This recall involves the model number VTA-240B-ESP Wood Metropolitan Bluetooth Record Player with 3-Speed Turntable. The unit is approximately 6.5 inches high, 14.5 inches wide, and 15.5 inches deep and weighs about 12 pounds. The unit has three black control knobs with brass accents on the front panel and the word “Victrola” written in gold lettering on the inside of top cover. Recalled units are Espresso color and were manufactured in September 2021. A white label on the back shows the words “Model: VTA-240B.” A second white label on the back of recalled units shows the words “Production Date: 09/2021.”
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled record players and contact Victrola to receive a free replacement. Consumers should keep the recalled record players until successfully registering for the recall, at which time the firm will provide consumers with disposal instructions.
The firm has received six reports of the units overheating or catching on fire, including one minor injury and one report of minor property damage.
Innovative Technology Electronics LLC, dba Victrola of Denver, Colorado
