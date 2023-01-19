Vaenait Baby Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 2,400
Vaenait Baby toll-free at 888-210-0252 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at vaenaitamerica@hotmail.com or online at https://sites.google.com/view/explanet-enterprise/home.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s Vaenait Baby children’s robes. They are 100% polyester with a hood, two front pockets and a belt. The robes were sold in sizes for 12 months to 7 years in the following colors: Sky, Gray, Ivory, Pink and Yellow. The robe’s side seam label displays “Lot number 58644-88” and “Sep. 2018.” The robe’s neck label displays “Vaenait Baby” with the size designation.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact Vaenait Baby for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes will be asked to destroy the robes by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Vaenait Baby will contact all known purchasers.
None reported
Explanet Enterprise, dba Vaenait Baby, of Buena Park, California
