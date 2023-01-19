 Skip to main content

Vaenait Baby Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Vaenait Baby Children’s Robe in Pink
  • Recalled Vaenait Baby Children’s Robe in Gray
  • Recalled Vaenait Baby Children’s Robe in Yellow
  • Recalled Vaenait Baby Children’s Robe in Ivory
  • Recalled Vaenait Baby Children’s Robe in Sky
Name of Product:
Children’s robes
Hazard:

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 19, 2023
Units:

About 2,400

Consumer Contact

Vaenait Baby toll-free at 888-210-0252 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at vaenaitamerica@hotmail.com or online at https://sites.google.com/view/explanet-enterprise/home.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s Vaenait Baby children’s robes. They are 100% polyester with a hood, two front pockets and a belt. The robes were sold in sizes for 12 months to 7 years in the following colors: Sky, Gray, Ivory, Pink and Yellow. The robe’s side seam label displays “Lot number 58644-88” and “Sep. 2018.” The robe’s neck label displays “Vaenait Baby” with the size designation.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact Vaenait Baby for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes will be asked to destroy the robes by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Vaenait Baby will contact all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Lafayette Moms and Babies, Safe Splash, Chickadees Gift Boutique, Melodi's Belles and Beaus, Love From Home, Chicken Little, Dimples, So Adorable Too, Liebeskind, The Kids Company, Childrens Shoppe, SAF-T Swim New Hyde, SAF-T Swim Melville, Miller Swim School, My Little Peanut, Sara's, Lollipops Childrens Boutique, Sassy Stitch, C'est La Vie, Whimsical Alley, Lil' Sweet Pea's Boutique, Raindance, Kids Kottage Boutique, JC Kate Boutique and Totally Tanned stores nationwide from December 2019 through June 2022 for about $11.
Importer(s):

Explanet Enterprise, dba Vaenait Baby, of Buena Park, California

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-095
