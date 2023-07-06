 Skip to main content

VRURC Portable Chargers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by VRURC; Caught Fire on Commercial Flight

  • Recalled VRURC portable charger in black
  • Recalled VRURC portable charger in blue
  • Recalled VRURC portable charger in green
  • Recalled VRURC portable charger in orange
Name of Product:
VRURC portable chargers
Hazard:

The recalled portable chargers can ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 06, 2023
Units:

About 190,000

Consumer Contact

VRURC collect at 951-593-9128 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@vrurcpower.com or online at https://www.vrurcpower.com/pages/safety-recall or https://www.vrurcpower.com/ and click on Recalls at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves VRURC portable chargers with model number “OD-B7,” which have built-in cables and a built-in wall plug. The model number is printed on the back of the recalled chargers, which were sold in black, blue, green, orange, pink, red and white color options.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable chargers and contact VRURC for a free replacement product.

Incidents/Injuries:

VRURC has received one report of fire during a commercial flight, which resulted in four flight attendants being transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Sold At:
Exclusively at Amazon.com from July 2021 through May 2023 for between $30 and $40.
Retailer:

Shenzhen ChuangliJiacheng Technology Co. Ltd., d/b/a VRURC, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-238

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

VRURC portable charger in black
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
