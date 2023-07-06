VRURC Portable Chargers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by VRURC; Caught Fire on Commercial Flight

The recalled portable chargers can ignite, posing a fire hazard.
About 190,000
VRURC collect at 951-593-9128 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@vrurcpower.com or online at https://www.vrurcpower.com/pages/safety-recall or https://www.vrurcpower.com/ and click on Recalls at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves VRURC portable chargers with model number “OD-B7,” which have built-in cables and a built-in wall plug. The model number is printed on the back of the recalled chargers, which were sold in black, blue, green, orange, pink, red and white color options.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable chargers and contact VRURC for a free replacement product.
VRURC has received one report of fire during a commercial flight, which resulted in four flight attendants being transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Shenzhen ChuangliJiacheng Technology Co. Ltd., d/b/a VRURC, of China
