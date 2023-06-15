 Skip to main content

Trek Recalls Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes Sold on Trek Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Promax Solve DSK-925 Hydraulic Disk Brake
  • Recalled Promax F1 DSK-927R Hydraulic Disk Brake
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 21 Trek FX 2 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 21 Trek Verve 3 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 21 Trek Verve 3+ Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 22 Trek FX2 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 22 Trek FX3 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 22 Trek Verve 3 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 22 Trek Verve+ 3 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 22 Trek FX Sport 4 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 22 Trek FX Sport 5 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 22 Trek FX Sport 6 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 22 Trek Dual Sport 2 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 22 Trek Dual Sport 3 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 23 Trek FX2 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 23 Trek FX3 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 23 Trek FX Sport 4 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 23 Trek FX Sport 5 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 23 Trek FX Sport 6 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 23 Trek Dual Sport +2 Bikes
  • Recalled Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on MY 23 Trek FX+2 Bikes
Name of Product:
Promax hydraulic disc brakes sold on Trek bicycles
Hazard:

The brake hose can detach from the brake lever, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 15, 2023
Units:

About 96,900

Consumer Contact

Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls or www.trekbikes.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Trek bicycles with revision 1 of the Promax Solve DSK-925 and Promax F1 DSK-927 hydraulic disc brakes installed as original equipment on the bicycle models listed in the table below. The serial number is printed on a sticker underneath the frame of the bicycle.

Trek Bicycles Model Year 21

Trek Bicycles Model Year 22

Trek Bicycles Model Year 23

FX 2

FX2

FX2
 

FX 3

FX3

Verve 3

Verve 3

  

Verve+ 3

Verve+ 3

  
 

FX Sport 4

FX Sport 4
 

FX Sport 5

FX Sport 5
 

FX Sport 6

FX Sport 6
 

Dual Sport 2

  
 

Dual Sport 3

  
   

Dual Sport + 2 
   

FX + 2

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the bicycles with the recalled brakes and contact their local authorized Trek dealer for a free inspection and repair. Consumers can check their bike’s serial number at www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/promax-recall-inquiry/ to determine if their bike is included in this recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

Trek has received 195 reports of brake hoses detaching from the brake lever in the United States. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Trek dealers nationwide and online at www.trekbikes.com from June 2021 through March 2023 for between $730 and $3,300.
Manufacturer(s):
Lee Chi Enterprises Co., Ltd.
Importer(s):

Trek Bicycle Corp., of Waterloo, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
23-223

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

