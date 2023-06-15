Trek Recalls Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes Sold on Trek Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

The brake hose can detach from the brake lever, posing a crash hazard.
About 96,900
Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls or www.trekbikes.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Trek bicycles with revision 1 of the Promax Solve DSK-925 and Promax F1 DSK-927 hydraulic disc brakes installed as original equipment on the bicycle models listed in the table below. The serial number is printed on a sticker underneath the frame of the bicycle.
|
Trek Bicycles Model Year 21
|
Trek Bicycles Model Year 22
|
Trek Bicycles Model Year 23
|
FX 2
|
FX2
|
FX2
|
FX 3
|
FX3
|
Verve 3
|
Verve 3
|
Verve+ 3
|
Verve+ 3
|
FX Sport 4
|
FX Sport 4
|
FX Sport 5
|
FX Sport 5
|
FX Sport 6
|
FX Sport 6
|
Dual Sport 2
|
Dual Sport 3
|
Dual Sport + 2
|
FX + 2
Consumers should immediately stop using the bicycles with the recalled brakes and contact their local authorized Trek dealer for a free inspection and repair. Consumers can check their bike’s serial number at www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/promax-recall-inquiry/ to determine if their bike is included in this recall.
Trek has received 195 reports of brake hoses detaching from the brake lever in the United States. No injuries have been reported.
Trek Bicycle Corp., of Waterloo, Wisconsin
