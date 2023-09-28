 Skip to main content

Trek Recalls Allant+ 7 Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Trek Allant+ 7 Bicycle
  • Recalled Trek Allant+ 7 Lowstep Bicycle
  • Recalled Trek Allant+ 7S Stagger Bicycle
  • Recalled Trek Allant+ 7S Bicycle
Name of Product:
Trek Allant+ 7 bicycles with Tektro brakes
Hazard:

The rear brake hose can kink and break when turning the handlebars causing the rider to lose control of the bike, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 28, 2023
Units:

About 7,000

Consumer Contact

Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at 
www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls/ or www.trekbikes.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Trek Allant+ 7 bicycles. Trek is printed on the bicycle’s frame and the model name is printed on the top tube. The following models are included in this recall:

  • Allant+ 7 (Nautical Navy)
  • Allant+ 7 Lowstep (Nautical Navy)
  • Allant + 7S (Nautical Navy and Matte Quicksilver)
  • Allant +7S Stagger (Nautical Navy and Matte Quicksilver)
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Trek Allant+ 7 bicycles and contact their local authorized Trek dealer for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 58 reports of riders losing control of the recalled bikes, including two minor injuries involving scrapes and bruises.

Sold At:
Trek-owned and other bicycle stores nationwide and online at trekbikes.com from January 2022 through June 2023 for about $3,800.
Importer(s):

Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China, Taiwan and Vietnam
Recall number:
23-295
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

