Trek Recalls Allant+ 7 Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

The rear brake hose can kink and break when turning the handlebars causing the rider to lose control of the bike, posing a crash hazard.
About 7,000
Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at
www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls/ or www.trekbikes.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Trek Allant+ 7 bicycles. Trek is printed on the bicycle’s frame and the model name is printed on the top tube. The following models are included in this recall:
- Allant+ 7 (Nautical Navy)
- Allant+ 7 Lowstep (Nautical Navy)
- Allant + 7S (Nautical Navy and Matte Quicksilver)
- Allant +7S Stagger (Nautical Navy and Matte Quicksilver)
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Trek Allant+ 7 bicycles and contact their local authorized Trek dealer for a free repair.
The firm has received 58 reports of riders losing control of the recalled bikes, including two minor injuries involving scrapes and bruises.
Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wisconsin
