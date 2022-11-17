The William Carter Company Recalls Infant’s Yellow Footed Fleece Pajamas with Animal Graphic Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazards

Description:

This recall involves Carter’s infant’s one-piece fleece, footed pajamas. The recalled pajamas are yellow with an all over heart design and a pink animal graphic. They were sold in children’s sizes 12M, 18M, and 24M. Style number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas, and the UPC number is printed on the back of the same care tag. The UPC numbers included in the recall are 195861313861, 195861313878, and 195861313885. The style number and UPC number are also printed on the price tag.