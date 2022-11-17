 Skip to main content

The William Carter Company Recalls Infant’s Yellow Footed Fleece Pajamas with Animal Graphic Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazards

Name of Product:
Infant’s Yellow Footed Fleece Pajamas with Animal Graphic
Hazard:

Small metal wire pieces can be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 17, 2022
Units:

About 50,800 (In addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Carter’s at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.carters.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page or www.cartersrecall.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Carter’s infant’s  one-piece fleece, footed pajamas. The recalled pajamas are yellow with an all over heart design and a pink animal graphic. They were sold in children’s sizes 12M, 18M, and 24M. Style number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas, and the UPC number is printed on the back of the same care tag. The UPC numbers included in the recall are 195861313861, 195861313878, and 195861313885. The style number and UPC number are also printed on the price tag.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant footed fleece pajamas away from children and return them to a Carter’s store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card.  Consumers can also contact Carter’s to request a free return label and envelope to return the pajamas for a refund in the form of an electronic gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Carter’s, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Belk, Boscov’s and other stores nationwide and online at www.carters.com from July 2022 through September 2022 for about $22.
Importer(s):

The William Carter Company, of Atlanta, Georgia

Manufactured In:
Cambodia
Recall number:
23-048
