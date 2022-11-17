The William Carter Company Recalls Infant’s Yellow Footed Fleece Pajamas with Animal Graphic Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazards

Small metal wire pieces can be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children.
About 50,800 (In addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)
Carter’s at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.carters.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page or www.cartersrecall.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Carter’s infant’s one-piece fleece, footed pajamas. The recalled pajamas are yellow with an all over heart design and a pink animal graphic. They were sold in children’s sizes 12M, 18M, and 24M. Style number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas, and the UPC number is printed on the back of the same care tag. The UPC numbers included in the recall are 195861313861, 195861313878, and 195861313885. The style number and UPC number are also printed on the price tag.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant footed fleece pajamas away from children and return them to a Carter’s store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card. Consumers can also contact Carter’s to request a free return label and envelope to return the pajamas for a refund in the form of an electronic gift card.
None reported
The William Carter Company, of Atlanta, Georgia
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.