The Children's Place Recalls Two Styles of Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans Due to Choking Hazard

This recall involves Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans sold in sizes 6-9M to 5T. Only products with the following style and vendor numbers are included:

Style Wash Style Number Vendor Number Dustbowl Wash 3022341 7000541 Telford 3022342 7000541

The Baby and Toddler Boy Jeans style numbers 3022341 and 3022342, and vendor number 7000541 can all be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.