The Children's Place Recalls Two Styles of Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, Style # 3022341, vendor # 7000541
  • Recalled Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, Style # 3022342, vendor # 7000541
Name of Product:
Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans
Hazard:

The metal snaps on the jeans can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 10, 2023
Units:

About 97,400 (In addition, about 1,800 of one style were sold in Canada.)

Consumer Contact

The Children’s Place toll-free at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or at www.childrensplace.com and click on Help Center at the bottom of the page and then on Product Info, Care & Recalls or https://www.childrensplace.com/us/content/recall-information for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans sold in sizes 6-9M to 5T. Only products with the following style and vendor numbers are included:

Style Wash

Style Number

Vendor Number

Dustbowl Wash

3022341

7000541

Telford

3022342

7000541

The Baby and Toddler Boy Jeans style numbers 3022341 and 3022342, and vendor number 7000541 can all be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jeans away from children and return the jeans to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. The Children’s Place is notifying all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of snaps detaching from the jeans. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively at The Children’s Place stores nationwide from September 2022 through March 2023 (for style number 3022341, vendor number 7000541) and from January 2023 through June 2023 (for style number 3022342, vendor number 7000541) for about $25.
Importer(s):

The Children’s Place, of Secaucus, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Kenya
Recall number:
23-257
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

