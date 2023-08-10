The Children's Place Recalls Two Styles of Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans Due to Choking Hazard

The metal snaps on the jeans can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 97,400 (In addition, about 1,800 of one style were sold in Canada.)
The Children’s Place toll-free at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or at www.childrensplace.com and click on Help Center at the bottom of the page and then on Product Info, Care & Recalls or https://www.childrensplace.com/us/content/recall-information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans sold in sizes 6-9M to 5T. Only products with the following style and vendor numbers are included:
|
Style Wash
|
Style Number
|
Vendor Number
|
Dustbowl Wash
|
3022341
|
7000541
|
Telford
|
3022342
|
7000541
The Baby and Toddler Boy Jeans style numbers 3022341 and 3022342, and vendor number 7000541 can all be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled jeans away from children and return the jeans to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. The Children’s Place is notifying all known purchasers.
The firm has received one report of snaps detaching from the jeans. No injuries have been reported.
The Children’s Place, of Secaucus, New Jersey
