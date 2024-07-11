Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Lovely Angel

The children’s nightgowns violate the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 4,360
Lovely Angel by email at wangmaxime@163.com or contact Lovely Angel’s online store at Temu.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lovely Angel children’s lace nightgowns sold in six colors, including black, lavender, watermelon, beige, green and red. The short-sleeved nightgowns have white lace trim on the chest area and on the bottom hem, and a white ribbon bow at the collar. They were sold in children’s sizes ranging from 3Y to 12Y. A side seam label states the following: “100% Rayon”, washing instructions, manufacturer name “Tong Tai clothing co., Ltd”, “Made in china”, “Huang mei, HuBei”, lot number 021123, and manufacture date “11/2023”.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them, and contact Lovely Angel to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment at wangmaxime@163.com or via Lovely Angel’s online store to receive a refund. Lovely Angel is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Tong Tai Clothing Co. Ltd., dba Lovely Angel, of China
