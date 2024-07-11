 Skip to main content

Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Lovely Angel

  • Recalled Black Nightgown
  • Recalled Lavender Nightgown
  • Recalled Watermelon Nightgown
  • Recalled Beige Nightgown
  • Recalled Green Nightgown
  • Recalled Red Nightgown
  • Label of the Recalled Nightgown
Name of Product:
Lovely Angel Children’s Lace Nightgowns
Hazard:

The children’s nightgowns violate the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 11, 2024
Units:

About 4,360

Consumer Contact

Lovely Angel by email at wangmaxime@163.com or contact Lovely Angel’s online store at Temu.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Lovely Angel children’s lace nightgowns sold in six colors, including black, lavender, watermelon, beige, green and red. The short-sleeved nightgowns have white lace trim on the chest area and on the bottom hem, and a white ribbon bow at the collar. They were sold in children’s sizes ranging from 3Y to 12Y. A side seam label states the following: “100% Rayon”, washing instructions, manufacturer name “Tong Tai clothing co., Ltd”, “Made in china”, “Huang mei, HuBei”, lot number 021123, and manufacture date “11/2023”.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them, and contact Lovely Angel to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment at wangmaxime@163.com or via Lovely Angel’s online store to receive a refund. Lovely Angel is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Temu.com from June 2023 through May 2024 for about $10.
Importer(s):

Tong Tai Clothing Co. Ltd., dba Lovely Angel, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-300

