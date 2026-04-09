Silks Recall Children’s Loungewear Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s loungewear violates mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious injuries or deadly burn hazards to children.
About 7,900
Silks via email at silkssupport@silksdesign.com, or online at silksdesign.com/pages/recall or silksdesign.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Silks-branded children’s loungewear sets. The recalled, two-piece loungewear sets consist of a short-sleeved shirt and matching shorts or pants. The sets were sold in multiple colors with varying prints and in children’s sizes 2T through 13/14. “Silks” and the size are printed on the sewn-in neck label and on the seam label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungewear, take it away from children and contact Silks for a full refund or store credit. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and send a photo of the destroyed garments to silkssupport@silksdesign.com. Consumers should then dispose of the loungewear.
None reported
Silks, of Queen Creak, Arizona
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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