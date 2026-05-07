Allura Imports Recalls Youth Sweatshirts with Bobcat Logo and Drawstrings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation Hazard; Violates Federal Regulations for Children’s Upper Outerwear

The drawstrings in the recalled clothing can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children from strangulation. The sweatshirts are in violation of the federal regulations for children’s upper outerwear and present a substantial product hazard.
About 120
Allura Imports toll free at 800-808-5789 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at cs@alluraimports.com or online at www.alluraimports.com/recall-information or www.alluraimports.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves youth sweatshirts with drawstrings. The sweatshirts are gray and have the Bobcat name and logo printed in black on the chest of the sweatshirt. The sweatshirts were sold in youth sizes 8/10 and 12/14. The size of the sweatshirt and “RN#36753” is printed on the neck label in black.
Consumers should take the recalled clothing away from children immediately, remove the drawstrings to eliminate the hazard and contact Allura Imports for a full refund. Consumers should contact cs@alluraimports.com, with subject ‘RECALL’, along with their name and the date, to receive a shipping label to return the garment. Upon receipt, affected consumers will be issued a refund.
None reported
Allura Imports Inc., of New York, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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