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32 Degrees Recalls Heated Socks Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled 32 Degrees Heated Socks with rechargeable battery pack, user manual and packaging
Name of Product:
32 Degrees Heated Socks
Hazard:

When worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture and pressure, the socks can pose an injury hazard including burns.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 23, 2026
Units:

About 207,806

Consumer Contact

32 Degrees toll-free at 833-997-2452 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@32degrees.com, or online at https://www.32degrees.com/recall or https://www.32degrees.com and click “Sock Recall” at the bottom of the page under “Support” for more information. 

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves heated socks sold in three sizes (medium, large, extra large), all in the color black. “32° HEAT” appears on the battery pack casing, battery pack packaging, user manual and the exterior retail packaging for the products.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the heated socks and return them to Costco for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

14 heat-related incidents have been reported, with 13 involving first- or second-degree burns.

Sold At:
Costco stores and online at Costco.com from August 2025 through March 2026 for between $30 and $46.
Importer(s):

David Peyser Sportswear d/b/a 32 Degrees, of New York, New York 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-435

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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