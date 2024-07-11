 Skip to main content

Claire’s and Icing Stores Recalls Halloween Witch Hats Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Requirement

  • Recalled Halloween Witch Hat
  • “CBI Distributing Corporation” is printed on the sewn-in tag inside the hat.
Name of Product:
Halloween Witch Hats
Hazard:

The hats violate federal flammability requirements, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 11, 2024
Units:

About 5,700 (In addition, about 450 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Claire’s toll-free at 888-252-4737 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at NAProductRecall@claires.com, or online at www.claires.com/us/recall-notices/ or www.claires.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page under the Help section for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 100% polyester Halloween witch hats. The hats are black, and have a blue mesh with sparkling stars scarf above the brim. “CBI Distributing Corporation” is printed on the sewn-in tag inside the hat.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hats and return the product to any Claire’s or Icing store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Claire’s and Icing stores nationwide from July 2023 through December 2023 for about $15.
Retailer:

Claire’s and Icing Stores, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-299

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
