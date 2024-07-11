Claire’s and Icing Stores Recalls Halloween Witch Hats Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Requirement

The hats violate federal flammability requirements, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
About 5,700 (In addition, about 450 were sold in Canada)
Claire’s toll-free at 888-252-4737 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at NAProductRecall@claires.com, or online at www.claires.com/us/recall-notices/ or www.claires.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page under the Help section for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 100% polyester Halloween witch hats. The hats are black, and have a blue mesh with sparkling stars scarf above the brim. “CBI Distributing Corporation” is printed on the sewn-in tag inside the hat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hats and return the product to any Claire’s or Icing store for a full refund.
None reported.
Claire’s and Icing Stores, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois
