Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat 8000 Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel rail dampener snap ring can become loose and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.
About 8,350 (In addition, about 4,630 were sold in Canada)
Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 888-525-6040 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/snow and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
This recall involves Textron Specialized Vehicles Arctic Cat 8000 Series Snowmobiles. The snowmobiles were sold in various colors and have “ARCTIC CAT” and the model number printed on each side of the engine cowling. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the front right-hand frame tube beside the right-hand shock.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to arrange for a free inspection and free repair. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received nine reports of fuel leaks and one reported fire. No injuries have been reported.
