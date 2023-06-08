 Skip to main content

Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat 8000 Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Textron Specialized Vehicles Arctic Cat 8000 Series Snowmobiles
Name of Product:
Arctic Cat 8000 Series Snowmobiles
Hazard:

The fuel rail dampener snap ring can become loose and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 08, 2023
Units:

About 8,350 (In addition, about 4,630 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 888-525-6040 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/snow and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Textron Specialized Vehicles Arctic Cat 8000 Series Snowmobiles. The snowmobiles were sold in various colors and have “ARCTIC CAT” and the model number printed on each side of the engine cowling. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the front right-hand frame tube beside the right-hand shock.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to arrange for a free inspection and free repair. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of fuel leaks and one reported fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from January 2019 through April 2023 for between $15,100 and $18,900.
Manufacturer(s):
Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Georgia
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-765
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

