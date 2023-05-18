Target Recalls Nearly Five Million Threshold Candles Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target

The candle’s jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards.
About 4.9 million
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, online or at https://help.target.com/help/ or www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Home Goods” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars.
The items numbers include:
|
Product Name
|
Item Number
|
5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-1488
|
5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-6393
|
5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-9509
|
5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-9789
|
5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-9837
|
20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-0051
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-0052
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-1217
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-3861
|
20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-5401
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-6099
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-6205
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-8037
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-8523
|
20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-8621
|
20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-8753
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-9473
|
20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger - Threshold™
|
054-09-9926
|
14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss - Threshold™
|
054-09-0185
|
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-0458
|
14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey - Threshold™
|
054-09-0570
|
14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar - Threshold™
|
054-09-2433
|
14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber - Threshold™
|
054-09-3560
|
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-6389
|
14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak - Threshold™
|
054-09-7215
|
14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-7216
|
14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot - Threshold™
|
054-09-7217
|
14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers - Threshold™
|
054-09-7218
|
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-8292
|
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-8344
|
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-8910
|
14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender - Threshold™
|
054-09-8964
|
14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily - Threshold™
|
054-09-9132
|
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-9219
|
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-9441
|
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-9550
|
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-9851
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.
Target received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries were reported, including lacerations and severe burns.
Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.