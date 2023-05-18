 Skip to main content

Target Recalls Nearly Five Million Threshold Candles Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target

  • Recalled 5.5 oz 1-Wick Threshold Candle
  • Recalled 14oz Lidded Amber Glass 3-Wick Threshold Candle
  • Recalled 14oz Lidded Milky White Glass 3-Wick Threshold Candle
  • Recalled 20oz Lidded Milky Glass 3-Wick Threshold Candle
  • Recalled Threshold Candle Product Label Example Located on the Bottom of the Glass Jar
Name of Product:
Threshold Glass Jar Candles
Hazard:

The candle’s jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 18, 2023
Units:

About 4.9 million

Consumer Contact

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, online or at https://help.target.com/help/ or www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Home Goods” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars.

The items numbers include:

Product Name

Item Number

5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold™

054-09-1488

5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold™

054-09-6393

5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold™

054-09-9509

5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold™

054-09-9789

5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold™

054-09-9837

20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold™

054-09-0051

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold™ 

054-09-0052

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle - Threshold™

054-09-1217

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle - Threshold™

054-09-3861

20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle - Threshold™

054-09-5401

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle - Threshold™

054-09-6099

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold™

054-09-6205

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle - Threshold™

054-09-8037

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle - Threshold™

054-09-8523

20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold™

054-09-8621

20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle - Threshold™

054-09-8753

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold™

054-09-9473

20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger - Threshold™

054-09-9926

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss - Threshold™

054-09-0185

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle - Threshold™

054-09-0458

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey - Threshold™

054-09-0570

14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar - Threshold™

054-09-2433

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber - Threshold™

054-09-3560

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle - Threshold™

054-09-6389

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak - Threshold™

054-09-7215

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle - Threshold™

054-09-7216

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot - Threshold™

054-09-7217

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers - Threshold™

054-09-7218

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle - Threshold™

054-09-8292

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle - Threshold™

054-09-8344

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle - Threshold™

054-09-8910

14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender - Threshold™

054-09-8964

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily - Threshold™

054-09-9132

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle - Threshold™

054-09-9219

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle - Threshold™

054-09-9441

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle - Threshold™

054-09-9550

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle - Threshold™

054-09-9851
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.

Incidents/Injuries:

Target received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries were reported, including lacerations and severe burns.

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from August 2019 through March 2023 for between $3 and $20.
Importer(s):

Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
23-204

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

