Target Recalls Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets Due to Choking Hazard

The tires on the toy vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
About 23,400
Recall Details
This recall involves Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets. The vehicles are a soft, knitted construction and include a blue car, a yellow bus, a red tractor, and a green truck each with a rattle inside. The vehicles measure approximately 3 inches (H) x 3.5 inches (W) x 6 inches (D). Item number 030-02-1042 is printed on the fabric tag attached to the bottom each vehicle.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush toys away from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the toy set by mail.
The firm has received four reports of tires detaching from toy vehicles. No injuries have been reported.
Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota
