Target Recalls Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Cloud Island™ 4-Piece Plush Toy Set
  • Recalled Cloud Island™ 4-Piece Plush Toy Set label with Item Number 030-02-1042
Name of Product:
Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets
Hazard:

The tires on the toy vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 01, 2022
Units:

About 23,400

Consumer Contact

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, daily or online at https://help.target.com or at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Toys” for more information or directly with Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets.  The vehicles are a soft, knitted construction and include a blue car, a yellow bus, a red tractor, and a green truck each with a rattle inside.  The vehicles measure approximately 3 inches (H) x 3.5 inches (W) x 6 inches (D).  Item number 030-02-1042 is printed on the fabric tag attached to the bottom each vehicle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush toys away from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the toy set by mail.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of tires detaching from toy vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from March 2022 through August 2022 for about $20.
Importer(s):

Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-060
