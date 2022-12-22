Target Recalls Children’s Pillowfort Weighted Blankets Due to Asphyxiation Hazard; Two Fatalities Reported

A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.
About 204,000
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, or online at www.target.com and click on “Recall Information”, then on “Home Goods” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Products Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
Recall Details
Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, are announcing the recall of about 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets, where a young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.
A 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April 2022. Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two fatalities.
CPSC and Target are urging consumers to stop using the recalled weighted blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund.
This recall involves Pillowfort Weighted Blankets. The blankets weigh 6 pounds, measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover. The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink. Item numbers 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361(Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Gray), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink) are printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets.
The weighted blankets were manufactured in China.
Target exclusively sold the recalled weighted blankets at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com. The blankets were sold from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.
Contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail or return to any Target store. Go online at https://help.target.com/help/RedirectArticleToDetail?articleId=kA95d000000sY5c&clickSearchVar=Search+Results&searchQuery=Recalled%3A%20Target%20Childrens%20Pillowfort%20Weighted%20Blankets&articleTitle=Target+Childrens+Pillowfort+Weighted+Blankets or www.target.com and click on “Recall Information”, then on “Home Goods” for more information. Target is also contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns. The consumer will receive a refund of $40 in the form of a credit for use at Target stores or online at www.target.com, or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. Consumers can also click the “Products Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
