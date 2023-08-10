Target Recalls 2.2 Million Threshold Candles Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target

The candle’s jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards.
About 2.2 million
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, online or at https://help.target.com/help/ or www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Home Goods” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the product stickers located on the bottom of the glass jars.
|
Product Name
|
Item Number
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold™
|
054-09-0056
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold™
|
054-09-0200
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold™
|
054-09-0266
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood - Threshold™
|
054-09-0268
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus - Threshold™
|
054-09-0271
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom - Threshold™
|
054-09-0275
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold™
|
054-09-0276
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot - Threshold™
|
054-09-0294
|
20oz 3-wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold™
|
054-09-0562
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries - Threshold™
|
054-09-0589
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold™
|
054-09-0679
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold™
|
054-09-0697
|
20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold™
|
054-09-0701
|
20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold™
|
054-09-0723
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold™
|
054-09-0743
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac - Threshold™
|
054-09-0774
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender - Threshold™
|
054-09-0816
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold™
|
054-09-1164
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold™
|
054-09-1222
|
20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily - Threshold™
|
054-09-1442
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe - Threshold™
|
054-09-1534
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory - Threshold™
|
054-09-1589
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid - Threshold™
|
054-09-1798
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen - Threshold™
|
054-09-2225
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage - Threshold™
|
054-09-2682
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin - Threshold™
|
054-09-2683
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt - Threshold™
|
054-09-3080
|
20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon - Threshold™
|
054-09-3142
|
20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper - Threshold™
|
054-09-3218
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet - Threshold™
|
054-09-3233
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber - Threshold™
|
054-09-3888
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea - Threshold™
|
054-09-3919
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold™
|
054-09-3970
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold™
|
054-09-4045
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze - Threshold™
|
054-09-4079
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage - Threshold™
|
054-09-4722
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla - Threshold™
|
054-09-5026
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-5706
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold™
|
054-09-5711
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold™
|
054-09-5888
|
20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus - Threshold™
|
054-09-6079
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold™
|
054-09-6795
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold™
|
054-09-6993
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold™
|
054-09-7437
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava - Threshold™
|
054-09-7504
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon - Threshold™
|
054-09-7849
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus - Threshold™
|
054-09-7915
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold™
|
054-09-8165
|
5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-8268
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods - Threshold™
|
054-09-8380
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte - Threshold™
|
054-09-8559
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber - Threshold™
|
054-09-8670
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold™
|
054-09-8758
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold™
|
054-09-8768
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold™
|
054-09-8942
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber - Threshold™
|
054-09-8993
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods - Threshold™
|
054-09-9017
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold™
|
054-09-9120
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger - Threshold™
|
054-09-9293
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Orange Blossom & Oak Candle - Threshold™
|
054-09-9306
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold™
|
054-09-9690
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold™
|
054-09-9801
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.
Target received 19 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, resulting in one minor injury.
Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.