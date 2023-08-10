 Skip to main content

Target Recalls 2.2 Million Threshold Candles Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target

  • Recalled 5.5 ounce 1-Wick Jar ThresholdTM Candle
  • Recalled 20 oz 3-Wick Jar ThresholdTM Candle
  • Recalled ThresholdTM Candle product label
Name of Product:
Threshold Glass Jar Candles
Hazard:

The candle’s jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 10, 2023
Units:

About 2.2 million

Consumer Contact

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, online or at https://help.target.com/help/ or www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Home Goods” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the product stickers located on the bottom of the glass jars.

Product Name

Item Number

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold™

054-09-0056

20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold™

054-09-0200

20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold™

054-09-0266

20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood - Threshold™

054-09-0268

20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus - Threshold™

054-09-0271

20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom - Threshold™

054-09-0275

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold™

054-09-0276

20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot - Threshold™

054-09-0294

20oz 3-wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold™

054-09-0562

20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries - Threshold™

054-09-0589

20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold™

054-09-0679

20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold™

054-09-0697

20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold™

054-09-0701

20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold™

054-09-0723

20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold™

054-09-0743

20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac - Threshold™

054-09-0774

20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender - Threshold™

054-09-0816

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold™

054-09-1164

20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold™

054-09-1222

20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily - Threshold™

054-09-1442

20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe - Threshold™

054-09-1534

20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory - Threshold™

054-09-1589

20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid - Threshold™

054-09-1798

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen - Threshold™

054-09-2225

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage - Threshold™

054-09-2682

20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin - Threshold™

054-09-2683

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt - Threshold™

054-09-3080

20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon - Threshold™

054-09-3142

20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper - Threshold™

054-09-3218

20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet - Threshold™

054-09-3233

20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber - Threshold™

054-09-3888

20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea - Threshold™

054-09-3919

20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold™

054-09-3970

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold™

054-09-4045

20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze - Threshold™

054-09-4079

20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage - Threshold™

054-09-4722

20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla - Threshold™

054-09-5026

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle - Threshold™

054-09-5706

20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold™

054-09-5711

20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold™

054-09-5888

20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus - Threshold™

054-09-6079

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold™

054-09-6795

20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold™

054-09-6993

20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold™

054-09-7437

20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava - Threshold™

054-09-7504

20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon - Threshold™

054-09-7849

20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus - Threshold™

054-09-7915

20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold™

054-09-8165

5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle - Threshold™

054-09-8268

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods - Threshold™

054-09-8380

20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte - Threshold™

054-09-8559

20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber - Threshold™

054-09-8670

20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold™

054-09-8758

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold™

054-09-8768

20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold™

054-09-8942

20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber - Threshold™

054-09-8993

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods - Threshold™

054-09-9017

20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold™

054-09-9120

20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger - Threshold™

054-09-9293

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Orange Blossom & Oak Candle - Threshold™

054-09-9306

20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold™

054-09-9690

20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold™

054-09-9801
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.

Incidents/Injuries:

Target received 19 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, resulting in one minor injury.

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and www.target.com from February 2020 through July 2023 for between $3 and $12.
Importer(s):

Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
23-255
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

