 Skip to main content

TOMY Recalls Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Boon Flair Elite Highchair (model B751)
  • Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B701)
  • Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B703)
  • Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B704)
  • Recalled Boon Flair Highchair (model B10147)
  • Recalled Boon Highchair Label
  • Recalled Boon Highchair Label
Name of Product:
Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs
Hazard:

The bolts used to secure the seat of the recalled highchair to the pedestal base can become loose and allow the seat to detach, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 31, 2023
Units:

About 83,000 (In addition, about 2,850 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

TOMY toll-free at 866-725-4407 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://recall.tomy.com, or https://us.tomy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Boon Flair highchairs manufactured before September 2016, and all Boon Flair Elite highchairs. The recalled Flair Elite highchair has a white and orange molded plastic seat with a white tray and metal pedestal base. The Flair highchairs have a gray plastic pedestal base and were sold in 10 color combinations, including blue/white, white/orange, pink/white, green/white, gray/green, white, gray, white/gray, white/blue and red/white. The model numbers of the recalled highchairs are listed below. The model number and manufacturing date code are printed on a label located under the base of the highchair.

 

Flair Elite Highchair

Model No.

Description

B751

White / Orange

Flair Highchair

Model No.

Description

B701

Blue / White

B702

White / Orange

B703

Pink / White

B704

Green / White

B706

White / Orange

B707

White / Blue

B708

Red / White

B709

Red / White

B716

Green / White

B717

White / Orange

B718

White / Blue

B731

White / Orange

B10147

Gray / Green

B11068

White / No Pad

B11069

Gray / No Pad

B11401

White / Gray
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled highchairs immediately and contact TOMY for a free repair kit. Consumers will receive a set of bolts and split and flat washers to repair the recalled highchair.

Incidents/Injuries:

TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, including 24 falls resulting in 11 injuries such as bruising or scratches.

Sold At:
Bed Bath &amp; Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and BedBathAndBeyond.com. The Flair Elite was sold from 2008 to 2009 for about $380. The Flair models were sold from January 2008 through February 2017 for between $230 and $250.
Importer(s):

TOMY International Inc., of Oak Brook, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-272

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Boon Flair Elite Highchair (model B751)
TOMY Recalls Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs Due to Fall Hazard

The bolts used to secure the seat of the recalled highchair to the pedestal base can become loose and allow the seat to detach, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Ecnup helmet in purple
Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury, Failure to Meet Bicycle Helmet Standard Requirements; Sold by Ecnup Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the coverage, positional stability, and labeling requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Midwest Lubricants 99% Pure Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads
Midwest Lubricants Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging and FHSA Labeling Requirements (Recall Alert)

The product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.
 

Recalled Simplay3 Toddler Towers
The Simplay3 Company Recalls Toddler Towers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The towers can tip over while in use posing fall and injury hazards to young children.

Recalled Montessori Floor Bed
Zipadee Kids Recalls Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards

The spindles used on the recalled beds are spaced at a distance that creates a serious entrapment hazard that can lead to strangulation and/or death to children. The design of the bed allows a child’s torso to slip through the rail opening but will not allow their head to pass, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards that could result in death.

Recalled Natural Organic Latex and Spring Crib Mattress (847564)
Restwell Mattress Recalls Room & Board Crib Mattresses Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Failure to Comply with Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively at Room & Board (Recall Alert)

The recalled crib mattresses fail to comply with multiple provisions of the Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the firmness test and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product