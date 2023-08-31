TOMY Recalls Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs Due to Fall Hazard

The bolts used to secure the seat of the recalled highchair to the pedestal base can become loose and allow the seat to detach, posing a fall hazard.
About 83,000 (In addition, about 2,850 were sold in Canada)
TOMY toll-free at 866-725-4407 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://recall.tomy.com, or https://us.tomy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Boon Flair highchairs manufactured before September 2016, and all Boon Flair Elite highchairs. The recalled Flair Elite highchair has a white and orange molded plastic seat with a white tray and metal pedestal base. The Flair highchairs have a gray plastic pedestal base and were sold in 10 color combinations, including blue/white, white/orange, pink/white, green/white, gray/green, white, gray, white/gray, white/blue and red/white. The model numbers of the recalled highchairs are listed below. The model number and manufacturing date code are printed on a label located under the base of the highchair.
Flair Elite Highchair
Model No.
Description
B751
White / Orange
Flair Highchair
Model No.
Description
B701
Blue / White
B702
White / Orange
B703
Pink / White
B704
Green / White
B706
White / Orange
B707
White / Blue
B708
Red / White
B709
Red / White
B716
Green / White
B717
White / Orange
B718
White / Blue
B731
White / Orange
B10147
Gray / Green
B11068
White / No Pad
B11069
Gray / No Pad
B11401
White / Gray
Consumers should stop using the recalled highchairs immediately and contact TOMY for a free repair kit. Consumers will receive a set of bolts and split and flat washers to repair the recalled highchair.
TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, including 24 falls resulting in 11 injuries such as bruising or scratches.
TOMY International Inc., of Oak Brook, Illinois
