TJX Recalls Baby Blankets Due to Choking, Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards

The threads in the recalled woven baby blankets can come loose and detach posing choking, entrapment and strangulation hazards.
About 108,000 (In addition, about 3,550 were sold in Canada)
Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019 or www.marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information;
T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://tjmaxx.tjx.com/store/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or www.tjmaxx.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information;
HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.homegoods.com/us/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009#productrecalls or www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers can also email customer service at customerservice@tjx.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Mittal International chenille weave baby blankets sold in cream, blush, taupe, mint, gray, lavender, ivory, ochre, pale blue, sage and terracotta colors with a “Made in India” hangtag with an elephant design. The blankets have fringe around the edges and measure about 32 inches by 40 inches.
“MITTAL INTERNATIONAL” and one of the following style numbers are printed on a sewn-in label: BSKTCREAM, BSKTCRM, BSKTIVO, BSKTIVRB, BSKTLAV, BSKTMGRY, BSKTMINT, BSKTOCHR, BSKT-OCHRE, BSKTRSMK, BSKT-SAGE, BSKTSPA, BSKTSLVR, BSKTTERRA, MI-B1, MI-B2, MI-B3, MI-B4, MI-BSK-223BL, MI-BSK-223BM, MI-BSK-227M, MI-BSK-237L, MI-BSK-240L, MI-BSK-240M, MI-BLUSH, MIBLUSH, MI-PBLUE, MI-NAT, MI-OCHRE, MIDMINT, MI-DMINT, MIPBLUE, MI-TAUPE, MITAUPE. “MADE IN INDIA” is printed on the bottom sewn-in label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby blankets and return them to any HomeGoods, Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for their choice of a full refund or store credit. Alternately, consumers can contact TJX for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled blanket, along with their contact information and written confirmation that they will discard the blanket to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card.
None reported in U.S.
The TJX Companies Inc., Framingham, Massachusetts
