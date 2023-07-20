 Skip to main content

Soojimus Recalls CUPKIN Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups (12 oz. version)
  • Recalled CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups (8 oz. version)
Name of Product:
CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups
Hazard:

The stainless-steel cups contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 20, 2023
Units:

About 346,000

Consumer Contact

Soojimus toll-free at 888-721-0096 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT, email at CPSC@Cupkin.com, or online at https://www.cupkin.com and click on “Voluntary Recall of our Kids Cups” at the top of the page for more information or https://www.cupkin.com/pages/recall and click on https://www.cupkin.com/pages/recall-refund to fill out the Recall Refund Request form and click “Submit Form” at the bottom of page when you have completed the form.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves improperly manufactured 8 oz. and 12 oz. models of CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups sold in pairs. Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint. "Cupkin" is printed on the front bottom of the cups.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them. Contact Soojimus for a full refund. Soojimus and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 for about $20.
Importer(s):

SOOJIMUS LLC, d/b/a CUPKIN, of Bothell, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-774

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Pottery Barn Kids Penny 2:1 Endpanel Crib
Pottery Barn Kids Recalls Penny Convertible Cribs Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The cribs’ end panel can become loose exposing sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard to children.

Recalled CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups (12 oz. version)
Soojimus Recalls CUPKIN Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

The stainless-steel cups contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Canvas Baby Hammock Swings
CaTeam Recalls Canvas Baby Hammock Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Safe Sleep for Babies Act on Inclined Infant Sleep Products

The inclined sleeper is a banned hazardous product under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act since the product was marketed for infant sleep and has an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Recalled Zooby baby video monitors (Dog and Rabbit)
Infanttech Recalls Zooby Video Baby Monitors for Cars Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The baby monitor’s battery can malfunction, overheat and burst, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Hurtle multi-purpose children’s helmet (Blue)
Sound Around Recalls Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toy in yellow
Zuru Recalls 7.5 Million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys With Hard Plastic Top Fins Due to Risk of Impalement, Laceration and Puncture Injuries to Children

When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product