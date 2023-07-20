Soojimus Recalls CUPKIN Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

The stainless-steel cups contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 346,000
Soojimus toll-free at 888-721-0096 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT, email at CPSC@Cupkin.com, or online at https://www.cupkin.com and click on “Voluntary Recall of our Kids Cups” at the top of the page for more information or https://www.cupkin.com/pages/recall and click on https://www.cupkin.com/pages/recall-refund to fill out the Recall Refund Request form and click “Submit Form” at the bottom of page when you have completed the form.
Recall Details
This recall involves improperly manufactured 8 oz. and 12 oz. models of CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups sold in pairs. Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint. "Cupkin" is printed on the front bottom of the cups.
Consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them. Contact Soojimus for a full refund. Soojimus and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
SOOJIMUS LLC, d/b/a CUPKIN, of Bothell, Washington
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
