 Skip to main content

Skip Hop Recalls Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms Due to Choking Hazard

  • The recalled cloud toy with raindrops
  • The Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym with raindrop cloud toy attached
  • The recalled cloud toy with raindrops removed
Name of Product:
Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms
Hazard:

The raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.   

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 09, 2023
Units:

About 472,850 (In addition, about 23,280 were sold in Canada and about 2,240 were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.skiphoprecall.com or www.skiphop.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves only the raindrops on the cloud toy sold with the Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym. The cloud toy is a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.  The cloud toy attaches to the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym via a plastic ring.  The style number for the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym is 307150 and the UPC number is 879674025721 and is printed on the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym playmat.  This recall only involves the raindrops on the cloud toy.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove the raindrops on the cloud toy by cutting them off with a pair of scissors, take a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops removed, discard the raindrops in the household trash, and submit the photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off at www.skiphoprecall.com.  Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Incidents/Injuries:

Skip Hop has received 12 reports of children putting the raindrops on the cloud toy in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes &amp; Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022 for about $85.
Importer(s):

The William Carter Company, of Atlanta, Georgia

Distributor(s):
Skip Hop Inc., of New York
Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-117
Fast Track Recall
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

The recalled cloud toy with raindrops
Skip Hop Recalls Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms Due to Choking Hazard

The raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.   

Recalled Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek
HABA USA Recalls Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek Activity Toys Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards (Recall Alert)

The seam on the activity toy’s house can open, allowing a young child access to the toy’s filling, posing choking and ingestion hazards if placed in the mouth.

Recalled Cloud Island™ 4-Piece Plush Toy Set
Target Recalls Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets Due to Choking Hazard

The tires on the toy vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Recalled Professor Puzzle rainbow stackers
Children’s Rainbow Stacking Toys Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Manufactured by Professor Puzzle

The toy’s information sticker can become exposed and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Tangame busy house
Tangame Busy Toy Houses Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint, Lead Content, and Phthalate Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard and Risk of Phthalate Exposure; Imported by Tangame Toys; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The yellow-painted metal zipper contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard; the orange plastic phone cord contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban; and the horn’s blue plastic bulb contains a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Juvo Plus recalled butterfly net set
Juvo Plus Recalls Children’s Butterfly Net Sets and Army Action Figure Playsets Due to Violations of Federal Phthalates and Lead Content Bans (Recall Alert)

Components of the recalled butterfly net sets and the action figure playsets contain levels of certain phthalates and lead that exceed the federal phthalate and lead content standards. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product