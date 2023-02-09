Skip Hop Recalls Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms Due to Choking Hazard

The raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.
About 472,850 (In addition, about 23,280 were sold in Canada and about 2,240 were sold in Mexico)
Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.skiphoprecall.com or www.skiphop.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves only the raindrops on the cloud toy sold with the Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym. The cloud toy is a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons. The cloud toy attaches to the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym via a plastic ring. The style number for the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym is 307150 and the UPC number is 879674025721 and is printed on the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym playmat. This recall only involves the raindrops on the cloud toy.
Consumers should immediately remove the raindrops on the cloud toy by cutting them off with a pair of scissors, take a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops removed, discard the raindrops in the household trash, and submit the photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off at www.skiphoprecall.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.
Skip Hop has received 12 reports of children putting the raindrops on the cloud toy in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.
The William Carter Company, of Atlanta, Georgia
Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.