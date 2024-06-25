MGA Entertainment Recalls Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Unused Liquid Resins Due to Risk of Skin, Eye and Respiratory Irritation and Sensitization; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

Description:

This recall involves Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with unused liquid resins. These sets include “Make It Mini Appliances,” all models and series of “Make It Mini Food,” and “Make It Mini Lifestyle.”

Most sets consist of a sphere which contains the materials required to assemble the intended miniature imitation “appliance,” “food,” or “lifestyle” items. The resin packaging in each set may imitate food items such as a peanut butter jar, maple syrup, milk container, etc. and the resins when hardened imitate food. The sphere consists of a disposable wrapper bearing “MGA’s Miniverse” on a yellow burst background and “Make It Appliances,” or “Make It Mini Food,” in bright pink or “Make It Mini Lifestyle” in salmon pink. The wrapper contains information related to the manufacturer’s identity and country-specific information in different languages. The sets packaged in spheres could also be sold as bundles with multiple units. The “Kitchen”, “Multipack”, “All You Can Eat”, “Ice Cream Social”, and “Pizza Party” sets come in dedicated boxes with similar labeling without spheres. The item number and the UPC code are printed on the back side of the wrapper.