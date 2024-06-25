 Skip to main content

MGA Entertainment Recalls Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Unused Liquid Resins Due to Risk of Skin, Eye and Respiratory Irritation and Sensitization; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

  • Recalled Miniverse Make It Mini – Food
  • Recalled Miniverse Make It Mini – Appliances
  • Recalled Miniverse Make It Mini - Lifestyle
  • Recalled Miniverse Make It Mini – Kitchen
  • Recalled Miniverse Make It Mini – All You Can Eat
  • Recalled Miniverse Make It Mini Appliances
  • Recalled Miniverse Make It Mini Lifestyle
  • Recalled Make It Mini Food – 18 Pack
  • Recalled Make It Mini Food Ice Cream Social - Front
  • Recalled Make It Mini Food Ice Cream Social - Opened
Name of Product:
Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Liquid Resins
Hazard:

The recalled Make It Mini sets contain resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults. The resins contain acrylates (hydroxyethylmethacrylate “HEMA” and isobornyl acrylate “IBOA”) in amounts prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. After the resins cure, they no longer present this hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
June 25, 2024
Units:

About 21 million (In addition, about 1 million in Canada)

Consumer Contact

MGA Entertainment at 800-222-4685 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Saturday, email at mvcustomer_care@mgae.com, or online at https://www.mgae.com/customer-care/recalls or mgae.com and click on “Customer Care” and click “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with unused liquid resins. These sets include “Make It Mini Appliances,” all models and series of “Make It Mini Food,” and “Make It Mini Lifestyle.”

Most sets consist of a sphere which contains the materials required to assemble the intended miniature imitation “appliance,” “food,” or “lifestyle” items. The resin packaging in each set may imitate food items such as a peanut butter jar, maple syrup, milk container, etc. and the resins when hardened imitate food. The sphere consists of a disposable wrapper bearing “MGA’s Miniverse” on a yellow burst background and “Make It Appliances,” or “Make It Mini Food,” in bright pink or “Make It Mini Lifestyle” in salmon pink. The wrapper contains information related to the manufacturer’s identity and country-specific information in different languages. The sets packaged in spheres could also be sold as bundles with multiple units. The “Kitchen”, “Multipack”, “All You Can Eat”, “Ice Cream Social”, and “Pizza Party” sets come in dedicated boxes with similar labeling without spheres. The item number and the UPC code are printed on the back side of the wrapper.

ITEM #PRODUCT DESCRIPTIONUPC BAR CODE
426028MGA's Mini Verse PIZZA PARTY035051426028
589938MGA's Miniverse Food/Diner PDQ035051589938
426011MGA's Miniverse Make It ICE CREAM035051426011
587200MGA's Miniverse-Food Series Cafe PDQ035051587200
120339MGA's Miniverse-Make It All You Can Eat035051120339
504153MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Halloween 3pk035051504153
593768MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Hllwn PDQ035051591768
504221MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday 3pk035051504221
593782MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday PDQ035051593782
591832MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen035051591832
591849MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini: Multi Pack035051591849
594918MGA's Miniverse-Make/Mini Fds Cfe 2pk 2A035051594918
505600MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ035051505600
516507MGA's Miniverse-Mini Birdfeeders035051516507
505631MGA's Miniverse-Mini Breakfast Shop035051505631
593904MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter 3pk035051593904
505471MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter PDQ035051505471
593720MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day 3pk035051593720
505457MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day PDQ035051505457
505662MGA's Miniverse-Mini Dinner Pack035051505662
505419MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ035051505419
591818MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Café S2A PDQ035051591818
505396MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ035051505396
591825MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Diner S2A PDQ035051591825
591856MGA's Miniverse-Mini Home S1A PDQ035051591856
505648MGA's Miniverse-Mini Ice Cream Shop053505505648
505372MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ035051505372
505686MGA's Miniverse-Mini Movie Theater S Pk035051505686
505693MGA's Miniverse-Mini Pastry Shop035051505693
505655MGA's Miniverse-Mini Sweets Shop035051505655
505372MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1B PDQ035051923749
505372MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ035051923459
505396MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Cafe S3B PDQ035051923510
505396MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ035051923428
505419MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Dnr S3B PDQ035051923527
505419MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ035051923435
505600MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ035051923442
591832MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen035051923503
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any units with unused resins and contact MGA to receive a pre-paid label to return either: (a) the entire product, including the unused resin, if the product has not been opened, or (b) the unused resins and a photograph of the product, if the product has been opened. Consumers will receive a full refund or replacement product, at the consumer’s choice.

Incidents/Injuries:

MGA has received 26 reports of incidents with this product from children and adults, including reports of skin burns and irritation, and respiratory irritation, with one report that a consumer’s asthma was triggered.  

Sold At:
Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, Hobby Lobby and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, shop.mgae.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and other sites from October 2022 through June 2024 for between $7 and $13 for sphere sets sold individually. Sets were also sold in a box for about $14 to $52, depending on the model.
Importer(s):

MGA Entertainment, of Chatsworth, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-281

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

