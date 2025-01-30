Pearhead Recalls Infant Learning Toy Sets Due to Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Rattles

Due to its size and shape, the wooden egg-shaped rattle in the recalled learning sets can get lodged in a child’s throat, posing a choking hazard. This violates the federal regulations for infant rattles.
About 2,700 (In addition, 288 in Canada)
Pearhead toll-free at 888-308-4928 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@pearhead.com, or online at https://www.pearhead.com/pages/product-recall or www.pearhead.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Pearhead Learning Sets with model number 87150. The Learning Sets are sold in a box with the words “learning set developmental toys for babies 0-6 months.” The eight-piece Learning Sets include a cow stroller toy, crinkle sheep toy, black and white tummy time book with flashcards, plush activity cube and a wooden egg shaker rattle. The model number is printed on the side of the package under the bar code.
Consumers should stop using the egg shaker immediately and contact Pearhead for information on how to return the product to obtain a free replacement and refund. Pearhead is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
