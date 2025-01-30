 Skip to main content

Pearhead Recalls Infant Learning Toy Sets Due to Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Rattles

  • Recalled Pearhead, Inc. Learning Set
  • Recalled Pearhead Learning Set Model Number
Name of Product:
Pearhead Infant Learning Toy Sets
Hazard:

Due to its size and shape, the wooden egg-shaped rattle in the recalled learning sets can get lodged in a child’s throat, posing a choking hazard. This violates the federal regulations for infant rattles.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
January 30, 2025
Units:

About 2,700 (In addition, 288 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Pearhead toll-free at 888-308-4928 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@pearhead.com, or online at https://www.pearhead.com/pages/product-recall or www.pearhead.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Pearhead Learning Sets with model number 87150. The Learning Sets are sold in a box with the words “learning set developmental toys for babies 0-6 months.” The eight-piece Learning Sets include a cow stroller toy, crinkle sheep toy, black and white tummy time book with flashcards, plush activity cube and a wooden egg shaker rattle. The model number is printed on the side of the package under the bar code.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the egg shaker immediately and contact Pearhead for information on how to return the product to obtain a free replacement and refund. Pearhead is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Kohls stores nationwide and online at Kohls.com, Oyaco.com, Faire.com, Pearhead.com and Amazon.com from August 2024 through October 2024 for about $30.
Manufacturer(s):
Pearhead, of Brooklyn, New York
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-115

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Pearhead, Inc. Learning Set
Pearhead Recalls Infant Learning Toy Sets Due to Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Rattles

Due to its size and shape, the wooden egg-shaped rattle in the recalled learning sets can get lodged in a child’s throat, posing a choking hazard. This violates the federal regulations for infant rattles.

Recalled Magnetic Building Sticks Set, 130 Pieces with 100 Magnetic Sticks
Magnetic Building Sticks Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Elongdi

The recalled magnetic building sticks set violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnet toys posing an ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament - Cad Bane - Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett (front)
Hallmark Recalls Cad Bane Christmas Tree Ornaments Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

The brown paint on the exterior of the recalled Christmas tree ornaments did not fully dry before packaging, causing mold to grow on the exterior surface of the ornament, posing risk of respiratory issues to consumers due to mold exposure.

Recalled Dreamgro Lullaby Travel Soothers (blue)
Dreamgro Recalls Lullaby Travel Soothers Due to Choking Hazard

The recalled toy’s gold-colored soft star can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Wee Gallery Tummy Time Gallery – Partially Opened
Wee Gallery Recalls Baby Tummy Time Gallery Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban

The recalled Baby Tummy Time Gallery art card pockets have clear plastic coverings that contain levels of a phthalate that exceeds the federal phthalates ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Bright Builder Fort Kit
Intellio Toys Recalls Bright Builder Fort Kits Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys

The flashlight on the recalled kits violates the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the flashlights contain button cell batteries in a compartment that can be easily opened without requiring the use of a common household tool. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death, posing an ingestion hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product