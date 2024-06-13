Magnetic Chess Games Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com through Outad Good Life

The recalled magnetic chess games, which include 20 magnet pieces, violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation because the set contains one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.
About 2,600
Outad Good Life via email pdhnfgjg@163.com, or send an onsite message by clicking on the “message” icon on Temu at the seller profile, or refer to “Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” on Temu at www.temu.com.
This recall involves magnetic chess games with 20 magnet stones that are small, spherical, loose, and separable with a strong magnetic flux. The games are sold in a blue box with the words “Magnetic”, “Magnetism”, or “Magnetism Intelligence Strategy Game” on the front of the box. The game includes about 20 loose magnets, a string, a plastic storage tray with sponge lining, and instructions for play.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic chess games immediately, take them away from children, and contact Outad Good Life for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers can also visit their Temu account, find the relevant order in “Your Orders” and click on the “Return/Refund” button. Follow the detailed instructions on the Return and Refund Policy page on Temu.com to receive a return shipping label to send back the recalled products for free. Outad Good Life is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths since 2005 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.
Outad Good Life Ltd., of China
