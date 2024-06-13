 Skip to main content

Magnetic Chess Games Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com through Outad Good Life

  • Recalled 1 Set Puzzle Magnetic Battle Chess with 20 Magnetic Pieces
  • Packaging of the recalled 1 Set Puzzle Magnetic Battle Chess Game (Front of Box)
  • Recalled 1 Set Puzzle Magnetic Battle Chess Game contents
Name of Product:
1 Set Puzzle “Magnetic”, “Magnetism”, or “Magnetism Intelligence Strategy Game” Magnetic Battle Chess Games
Hazard:

The recalled magnetic chess games, which include 20 magnet pieces, violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation because the set contains one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 13, 2024
Units:

About 2,600

Consumer Contact

Outad Good Life via email pdhnfgjg@163.com, or send an onsite message by clicking on the “message” icon on Temu at the seller profile, or refer to “Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” on Temu at www.temu.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves magnetic chess games with 20 magnet stones that are small, spherical, loose, and separable with a strong magnetic flux. The games are sold in a blue box with the words “Magnetic”, “Magnetism”, or “Magnetism Intelligence Strategy Game” on the front of the box. The game includes about 20 loose magnets, a string, a plastic storage tray with sponge lining, and instructions for play.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic chess games immediately, take them away from children, and contact Outad Good Life for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers can also visit their Temu account, find the relevant order in “Your Orders” and click on the “Return/Refund” button. Follow the detailed instructions on the Return and Refund Policy page on Temu.com to receive a return shipping label to send back the recalled products for free. Outad Good Life is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths since 2005 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Temu.com from December 2023 through February 2024 for about $8.
Seller:

Outad Good Life Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-265

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled 1 Set Puzzle Magnetic Battle Chess with 20 Magnetic Pieces
Recalled Pinwheel
Cotton On USA Recalls Toy Pinwheels Due to Choking Hazard

The pinwheel’s fastener cap can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. 

Recalled Magnetic Beads HIGH POWER 5mm AAA Grade
Stateside Bead Supply Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Beads Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Magnets

The magnetic beads violate the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Donald Duck Figure
Fisher-Price Recalls Little People Mickey and Friends Figures Due to Choking Hazard

The heads of the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Happiness USA Roller Ball Candy (front)
Twenty Four Six Foods Recalls Happiness USA Roller Ball Candy Due to Choking Hazards

The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard and risk of death.

Recalled Getallfun.com 216-Piece 5mm Magnet Balls
Getallfun Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets

CPSC testing determined the magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal toy regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

