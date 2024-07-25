Toy Guns Recalled Due to Eye Injury Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulations for Projectile Toys; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Youjiu

The recalled toy guns fail to meet federal safety standards, as they do not have a blaze orange tip that is required by the mandatory toy standard to differentiate toy guns from real guns, and the projectiles pose an eye injury hazard to children because they do not meet the requirements in the mandatory toy standard for projectile toys.
This recall involves Victor Electric folding soft bullet toy guns. They were sold in black/green and black/sand yellow colors with “KRISS VECTOR” and “.45 ACP” printed on the sides of the toy gun. The toy gun is sold with accessories including a magazine, holographic sight, foam bullet projectiles and toy goggles.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toy guns immediately and contact Youjiu for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the magazine and the battery, cut the black and red wires linked to the battery, take a photo of the destroyed toy gun, and send the photo to Youjiu’s store through Temu’s onsite messaging system at the following link: Youjiu store.
Shantoushi Chenghaiqu Youjiu Toy Factory, of China
