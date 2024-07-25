 Skip to main content

Toy Guns Recalled Due to Eye Injury Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulations for Projectile Toys; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Youjiu

  • Recalled black/green toy gun
  • Recalled black/sand yellow toy gun
  • Accessories with the recalled toy gun
Name of Product:
Victor Electric Folding Soft Bullet Toy Guns
Hazard:

The recalled toy guns fail to meet federal safety standards, as they do not have a blaze orange tip that is required by the mandatory toy standard to differentiate toy guns from real guns, and the projectiles pose an eye injury hazard to children because they do not meet the requirements in the mandatory toy standard for projectile toys.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 25, 2024
Units:

About 490

Consumer Contact

Youjiu by email at 99452925@qq.com, or send a message to Youjiu’s store on Temu.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Victor Electric folding soft bullet toy guns. They were sold in   black/green and black/sand yellow colors with “KRISS VECTOR” and “.45 ACP” printed on the sides of the toy gun. The toy gun is sold with accessories including a magazine, holographic sight, foam bullet projectiles and toy goggles.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled toy guns immediately and contact Youjiu for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the magazine and the battery, cut the black and red wires linked to the battery, take a photo of the destroyed toy gun, and send the photo to Youjiu’s store through Temu’s onsite messaging system at the following link: Youjiu store.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Temu.com from March 2023 through June 2023 for about $45.
Importer(s):

Shantoushi Chenghaiqu Youjiu Toy Factory, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-318

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled Manhattan Toy Brilliant Bee Rattle
Sassy Baby Recalls Manhattan Toy Brilliant Bee Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

The wooden base can detach from the wooden rod and release the three plastic rings, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Tie Dye Fur Toy Trunk Storage Chest
At Home Procurement Recalls Toy Trunk Storage Chests Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards

The toy trunk storage chests do not contain a lid support feature or ventilation holes, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards.

Recalled Miniverse Make It Mini – Food
MGA Entertainment Recalls Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Unused Liquid Resins Due to Risk of Skin, Eye and Respiratory Irritation and Sensitization; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

The recalled Make It Mini sets contain resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults. The resins contain acrylates (hydroxyethylmethacrylate “HEMA” and isobornyl acrylate “IBOA”) in amounts prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. After the resins cure, they no longer present this hazard.

Recalled Theefun Kids Gardening Tools, model number HJL-001
Thousandshores Recalled Theefun Kids Gardening Tools Sets Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon

The brown handle strings contain levels of phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled 1 Set Puzzle Magnetic Battle Chess with 20 Magnetic Pieces
Magnetic Chess Games Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com through Outad Good Life

The recalled magnetic chess games, which include 20 magnet pieces, violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation because the set contains one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

