Shimano Recalls Cranksets for Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Shimano Hollowtech Road location of two letter date code on crank arm
  • Recalled Shimano Hollowtech Road Ultegra FC-6800 Crankset
  • Recalled Shimano Hollowtech Road Dura-Ace FC-9000 Crankset
  • Recalled Shimano Hollowtech Road Ultegra FC-R8000 Crankset
  • Recalled Shimano Hollowtech Road Dura-Ace FC-R9100P Crankset
  • Recalled Shimano Hollowtech Road Dura-Ace FC-R9100 Crankset
Name of Product:
11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech II Road Cranksets
Hazard:

The recalled bonded crank parts can separate and break, posing a crash hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Inspect
Replace
Recall Date:
September 21, 2023
Units:

About 680,000 (In addition, 80,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Shimano toll-free at 844-776-0315 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://bike.shimano.com/en-US/information/customer-services.html or https://bike.shimano.com/en-US/home.html and click “Information” then “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100 and FC-R9100P 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech Road Cranksets manufactured prior to July 2019 sold individually and on bicycles sold by other manufacturers such as Trek and Specialized. A crankset is the component of the bicycle that the chain and pedals attach to for pedaling. The recalled models have printed ‘Ultegra’ or Dura Ace’ logos on the arm. The affected models are pre-July 2019 production and have the following two letter production code on backside of the crank arm where the pedals are attached: KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the cranksets manufactured before July 1, 2019, and contact an authorized Shimano dealer to schedule a free crankset inspection. Only consumers whose cranksets show signs of bonding separation or delamination during the inspection will be provided a free replacement crankset and installation.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 4,519 incidents of cranksets separating, and six reported injuries, including bone fractures, joint displacement and lacerations.

Sold At:
Bicycle stores nationwide from January 2012 through August 2023 for between $270 and $1,500.
Distributor(s):
Shimano North America Bicycle Inc., of Irvine, California
Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
23-294

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

