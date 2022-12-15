Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Creams Recalled Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com; Risk of Poisoning; Imported by Liu Xianli

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The tattoo numbing cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they ingest it.
About 9,000
Liu Xianli by email at auoorhealth@outlook.com or online at http://m6z.cn/6lfCv7 or www.samnyte.xyz and click on “RECALL” for more information.
The recall involves Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Cream sold in 60ml and contains Lidocaine 5% with Vitamin E. The product was sold in a white tube with a flip-top closure. The drug facts label is on the back.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cream and store it in a location out of reach of children. Contact Liu Xianli for instructions on how to dispose of the product to receive a full refund. Liu Xianli is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Liu Xianli (Amazon Storefront: Tattoo Castle USA), of Staten Island, New York
