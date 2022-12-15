 Skip to main content

Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Creams Recalled Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com; Risk of Poisoning; Imported by Liu Xianli

  Recalled Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Cream
Name of Product:
Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Creams
Hazard:

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The tattoo numbing cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they ingest it.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
December 15, 2022
Units:

About 9,000

Consumer Contact

Liu Xianli by email at auoorhealth@outlook.com or online at http://m6z.cn/6lfCv7 or www.samnyte.xyz and click on “RECALL” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Cream sold in 60ml and contains Lidocaine 5% with Vitamin E. The product was sold in a white tube with a flip-top closure. The drug facts label is on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cream and store it in a location out of reach of children. Contact Liu Xianli for instructions on how to dispose of the product to receive a full refund. Liu Xianli is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com from April 2022 through October 2022 for about $23.
Manufacturer(s):
Sainite Trading (Shenzhen) Co. LTD, of China
Importer(s):

Liu Xianli (Amazon Storefront: Tattoo Castle USA), of Staten Island, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-070
