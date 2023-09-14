 Skip to main content

STIHL Recalls MSA 300 Chain Saws Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled MSA 300 Chain Saw
  • Location of serial number label on MSA 300 chain saw
Name of Product:
STIHL MSA 300 chain saws
Hazard:

The chain saw can take longer to brake than expected, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 14, 2023
Units:

About 2,800

Consumer Contact

STIHL Incorporated at 800-233-4729 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.stihlusa.com/safety/recalls/msa300 or www.stihlusa.com and click on “Information” and then “Recalls & Notices” and then “MSA 300 Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the braking system of the STIHL MSA 300, a battery-powered chain saw. The chain saw is gray and orange. “STIHL” and “MSA 300” are displayed on the side of the chain saw. The recalled chain saw’s serial number is located on a label on the rear hand guard. Serial numbers lower than 447457319 are included in the recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled STIHL MSA 300 chain saw and bring it to an authorized STIHL servicing dealer for the free replacement of the brake drum and brake band.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Authorized STIHL independent dealers nationwide from October 2022 through July 2023 for about $800.
Importer(s):

STIHL Incorporated, of Virginia Beach, Virginia

Manufactured In:
Austria
Recall number:
23-282
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

