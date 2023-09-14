STIHL Recalls MSA 300 Chain Saws Due to Laceration Hazard

The chain saw can take longer to brake than expected, posing a laceration hazard.
About 2,800
STIHL Incorporated at 800-233-4729 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.stihlusa.com/safety/recalls/msa300 or www.stihlusa.com and click on “Information” and then “Recalls & Notices” and then “MSA 300 Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the braking system of the STIHL MSA 300, a battery-powered chain saw. The chain saw is gray and orange. “STIHL” and “MSA 300” are displayed on the side of the chain saw. The recalled chain saw’s serial number is located on a label on the rear hand guard. Serial numbers lower than 447457319 are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled STIHL MSA 300 chain saw and bring it to an authorized STIHL servicing dealer for the free replacement of the brake drum and brake band.
None reported
STIHL Incorporated, of Virginia Beach, Virginia
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.