Restwell Mattress Recalls Room & Board Crib Mattresses Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Failure to Comply with Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively at Room & Board (Recall Alert)

The recalled crib mattresses fail to comply with multiple provisions of the Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the firmness test and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.
About 100
Room & Board toll-free at 800-301-9720 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday through Sunday, or by emailing shop@roomandboard.com, or online at www.restwellmattress.com/recall or www.restwellmattress.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information. Consumers may also get more information at www.roomandboard.com/product-recalls or www.roomandboard.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Room & Board brand crib mattresses, Natural Organic Latex and Spring Crib (Model no. 847564) and Natural Organic Latex Crib (Model No. 925869). The crib mattresses are 52 inches long and 28 inches wide, have a white top and gray sides with “Room & Board” embroidered on one end with the model name underneath.
Consumers should immediately stop using the crib mattresses and contact Room & Board to receive a full refund. Restwell Mattress Co. and Room & Board are contacting all purchasers directly and will arrange for pick up at no charge.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.