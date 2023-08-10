 Skip to main content

Restwell Mattress Recalls Room & Board Crib Mattresses Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Failure to Comply with Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively at Room & Board (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Room & Board Natural Organic Latex and Latex and Spring Crib Mattresses
Hazard:

The recalled crib mattresses fail to comply with multiple provisions of the Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the firmness test and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 10, 2023
Units:

About 100

Consumer Contact

Room & Board toll-free at 800-301-9720 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday through Sunday, or by emailing shop@roomandboard.com, or online at www.restwellmattress.com/recall or www.restwellmattress.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.  Consumers may also get more information at www.roomandboard.com/product-recalls or www.roomandboard.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Room & Board brand crib mattresses, Natural Organic Latex and Spring Crib (Model no. 847564) and Natural Organic Latex Crib (Model No. 925869). The crib mattresses are 52 inches long and 28 inches wide, have a white top and gray sides with “Room & Board” embroidered on one end with the model name underneath.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the crib mattresses and contact Room & Board to receive a full refund. Restwell Mattress Co. and Room & Board are contacting all purchasers directly and will arrange for pick up at no charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Room & Board stores nationwide and online at www.roomandboard.com from August 15, 2022 through June 2023 for between $350 and $450.
Manufacturer(s):
Restwell Mattress Co., of Eden Prairie, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-781

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

